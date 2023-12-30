60°F
Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says

By Rebecca Santana The Associated Press
December 30, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
FILE - U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who heads the Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, speaks at ...
FILE - U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who heads the Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, speaks at an event at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2023. The top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East says Yemen’s Houthi rebels are showing no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. But Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said in an Associated Press interview on Saturday that more nations are joining the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic is beginning to pick up. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and a ...
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and amphibious assault ship USS Bataan transit the Bab al-Mandeb strait on Aug. 9, 2023. The top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East says Yemen’s Houthi rebels are showing no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. But Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said in an Associated Press interview on Saturday that more nations are joining the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic is beginning to pick up. (Mass Communications Spc. 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/U.S. Navy via AP)
File - The USS Mason, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, passes a dock in Norfolk, Va., April 8, 2021.
File - The USS Mason, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, passes a dock in Norfolk, Va., April 8, 2021. Officials said the USS Mason shot down a suspected Houthi drone flying in its direction during an incident in which two missiles fired from territory held by Yemen's Houthi rebels missed a commercial tanker loaded with jet fuel near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands — Yemen’s Houthi rebels show no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, the top commander of U.S. naval forces in the Middle East said Saturday, even as more nations join the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic begins to pick up.

Since Operation Prosperity Guardian was announced just over 10 days ago, 1,200 merchant ships have traveled through the Red Sea region, and none has been hit by drone or missile strikes, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said in an Associated Press interview.

He said additional countries are expected to sign on. Denmark was the latest, announcing Friday it plans to send a frigate to the mission that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced during a visit to Bahrain, where the Navy’s 5th Fleet is based, saying that “this is an international challenge that demands collective action.”

The Iran-backed Houthis say their attacks are aimed at Israel-linked ships in an effort to stop the Israeli offensive in Gaza. Iran has vowed to destroy Israel.

The narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and then the Suez Canal. The crucial trade route links markets in Asia and Europe.

The seriousness of the attacks, several of which have damaged vessels, led multiple shipping companies to order their vessels to hold in place and not enter the strait until the security situation improved. Some major shippers were sending their ships around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope, adding time and costs to the journeys.

Currently there are five warships from the United States, France, and the United Kingdom patrolling the waters of the southern Red Sea and the western Gulf of Aden, said Cooper, who heads the 5th Fleet. Since the operation started, the ships have shot down a total of 17 drones and four anti-ship ballistic missiles, he said.

Just two days ago, the USS Mason, a Navy destroyer, shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile that were fired by the Houthis, according to U.S. Central Command. The U.S. said the 22nd attack on international shipping by the Houthis since Oct. 19 caused no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or any reported injuries.

“I expect in the coming weeks we’re going to get additional countries,” Cooper said, noting Denmark’s recent announcement.

The U.S. has said that more than 20 nations are participating, but a number of those nations have not acknowledged it publicly.

Cooper said the coalition is in direct communication with commercial ships to provide guidance on “maneuvering and the best practices to avoid being attacked,” and working closely with the shipping industry to coordinate security.

An international task force had been set up in April 2022 to improve maritime security in the region. But Cooper said Operation Prosperity Guardian has more ships and a persistent presence to assist vessels.

Since the operation started, the Houthis have stepped up their use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, Cooper said. “We are cleareyed that the Houthi reckless attacks will likely continue,” he said.

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, launching a grinding war against a Saudi-led coalition that sought to restore the government. The terrorists have sporadically targeted ships in the region, but the attacks increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Houthi threatened to attack any vessel they believe is either going to or coming from Israel. That has escalated to apparently any vessel, with container ships and oil tankers flagged to countries such as Norway and Liberia being attacked or drawing missile fire.

The shipping company Maersk had announced earlier that it had decided to re-route its ships that have been paused for days outside the strait and Red Sea, and send them around Africa instead.

Maersk announced on Christmas Day that it was going to resume sending ships through the strait, citing the operation. Cooper said another shipping company had also resumed using the route.

“Commerce is definitely flowing,” Cooper said.

———

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.

Large waves crash in to Duncan's Landing north of Carmet, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, due ...
Powerful Pacific swell pounds California coast
By Marcio Sanchez and John Antczak The Associated Press

Dozens of people watched construction of emergency barriers in Ventura, where a rogue wave on Thursday smacked spectators and vehicles as it overran the beach and flowed into a neighborhood.

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference ...
Supreme Court getting heat to act on Trump ballot issues
Gregory Korte, Stephanie Lai and Greg Stohr Bloomberg News

“A single state is a random decision. Two states becomes a trend,” said Republican pollster Frank Luntz. And if a third state were to join, that would be “truly impactful,” he added.

A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Fe ...
What stores are open on New Year’s Eve 2023?
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS AP Business Writer

Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but it’s wise to expect some limited business hours.

Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an Isra ...
IDF takes fight to tunnels as it targets Hamas leaders
By Najib Jobain, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Israel’s widening campaign is now focused on the urban refugee camps of Bureij, Nuseirat and Maghazi in central Gaza.

This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 ...
Police: Fight over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills sister
The Associated Press

A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.

FILE- The U.S. Treasury Department building is shown at dusk in Washington on June 6, 2019. (AP ...
US sanctions money network tied to Yemen Houthi rebels
By Fatima Hussein The Associated Press

Included in the sanctions are the head of a financial intermediary in Sana’a, Yemen, along with three exchange houses in Yemen and Turkey.

