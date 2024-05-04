83°F
Nation and World

Houthis threaten to try to attack ships in Mediterranean Sea

Houthi military spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Saree, delivers a statement on the attacks against t ...
Houthi military spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Saree, delivers a statement on the attacks against two commercial vessels in the Red Sea during a march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the capital Sanaa on Dec. 15, 2023. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrat ...
Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on Jan. 4, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza. (AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Mudd Hall on the Campus of the University of Southern California on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in ...
After canceling commencement, USC will host event at L.A. Coliseum
New York City Police Dept. Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard, right, is ...
Police defend decision not to disclose accidental gunshot during Columbia protest
USAID Administrator Samantha Power talks with Mana operations director Harry Broughton during a ...
A new sea route for Gaza aid is on track, USAID says
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House as he talks with White House ...
Israel has briefed U.S. on plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians ahead of potential Rafah operation
By Mohammed Hatem Bloomberg News
May 3, 2024 - 6:04 pm
 

The Houthi terrorist group based in Yemen threatened to start trying to attack ships in the eastern Mediterranean Sea as it steps up a campaign of anti-Israeli assaults.

The Iran-backed terrorist militia has made similar threats before but, although it’s regularly hit vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November with drones and missiles, it’s shown little evidence it can do so beyond those waters.

Its attacks are ostensibly in support of Palestinians and against Israel as its war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza continues.

The comments about the eastern Mediterranean — which is roughly 1,180 miles from Yemen — were made in a speech on Friday by Yahya Saree, a Houthi spokesman.

He warned Israel against attacking the southern Gazan city of Rafah and added that 40 of the terrorist group’s members had been killed in U.S. and U.K. strikes on Houthi positions, which began in January.

The Houthis have threatened vessels linked to Israel, the U.S. and the U.K. They’ve effectively closed the southern Red Sea to most Western ships, forcing them to avoid the Suez Canal and instead go around southern Africa when traveling between Asia and Europe.

That’s adding days and plenty in the way of fuel and freight costs onto journeys.

The American and British airstrikes have degraded the Houthis’ capabilities, but they’re still able to target ships. Shipping and freight executives increasingly think the Red Sea will remain too dangerous for many more months, if not the rest of the year.

The Houthis receive military training and intelligence and radar support from Iran, which is crucial when targeting moving objects such as ships.

While the Houthis have started to attack vessels farther away from Yemen, including one in the Arabian sea about 600 kilometers from the country last week, almost all their successful strikes have been over shorter distances.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power talks with Mana operations director Harry Broughton during a ...
A new sea route for Gaza aid is on track, USAID says
By Russ Bynum and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

Preparations are on track in Gaza for humanitarian workers to be ready to deliver food, treatment for children and other assistance by mid-May, a USAID official said.

Joie Henney hugs his emotional support alligator named Wally, Jan. 22, 2019, inside their home ...
Man says his emotional support alligator has gone missing
The Associated Press

A Pennsylvania man who credits an alligator named Wally for helping relieve his depression for nearly a decade says he is searching for the reptile after it went missing during a vacation to the coast of Georgia.

