92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

How CrowdStrike update crashed computers around the world

An information display near United gates shows a flight delay at Chicago O'Hare International A ...
An information display near United gates shows a flight delay at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Friday, July 19, 2024, after software issues delayed and canceled flights globally. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A patron walks out of a Starbucks at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Friday, July 19, ...
A patron walks out of a Starbucks at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Friday, July 19, 2024, in Phoenix. A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air after a faulty software update disrupted companies and services around the world and highlighted their dependence on just a handful of providers (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Delayed flight schedules are displayed on a screen at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Friday, ...
Delayed flight schedules are displayed on a screen at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Friday, July 19, 2024, after a faulty CrowdStrike update caused a major internet outage for computers running Microsoft Windows. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A Crowdstrike office is shown in Sunnyvale, Calif., on Friday, July 19, 2024. An overnight out ...
A Crowdstrike office is shown in Sunnyvale, Calif., on Friday, July 19, 2024. An overnight outage was blamed on a software update that cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike sent to Microsoft computers of its corporate customers including many airlines. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Porter Passengers wait at Toronto Pearson Airport on Friday, July 19, 2024, after a faulty Crow ...
Porter Passengers wait at Toronto Pearson Airport on Friday, July 19, 2024, after a faulty CrowdStrike update affected computers running Microsoft Windows, causing a major internet outage. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
More Stories
Israeli police investigate the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, ...
Drone strike by Houthi terrorists kills 1, wounds at least 10 in Tel Aviv
A Southwest Airlines flight is seen in Las Vegas in this file photo. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/La ...
Blazing temps make soda cans explode on Southwest Airlines, injuring flight attendants
Faulty software update causes havoc worldwide for airlines, hospitals and governments
Visitors wait in line at the evening visitation session for Corey Comperatore, the former fire ...
Thousands gather to celebrate life of former fire chief killed at Trump rally
By Matt O’Brien AP Technology Writer
July 20, 2024 - 8:35 am
 

Airlines, banks, hospitals and other risk-averse organizations around the world chose cybersecurity company CrowdStrike to protect their computer systems from hackers and data breaches.

But all it took was one faulty CrowdStrike software update to cause global disruptions Friday that grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, retailers and other services.

“This is a function of the very homogenous technology that goes into the backbone of all of our IT infrastructure,” said Gregory Falco, an assistant professor of engineering at Cornell University. “What really causes this mess is that we rely on very few companies, and everybody uses the same folks, so everyone goes down at the same time.”

The trouble with the update issued by CrowdStrike and affecting computers running Microsoft’s Windows operating system was not a hacking incident or cyberattack, according to CrowdStrike, which apologized and said a fix was on the way.

But it wasn’t an easy fix. It required “boots on the ground” to remediate, said Gartner analyst Eric Grenier.

“The fix is working, it’s just a very manual process and there’s no magic key to unlock it,” Grenier said. “I think that is probably what companies are struggling with the most here.”

While not everyone is a client of CrowdStrike and its platform known as Falcon, it is one of the leading cybersecurity providers, particularly in transportation, healthcare, banking and other sectors that have a lot at stake in keeping their computer systems working.

“They’re usually risk-averse organizations that don’t want something that’s crazy innovative, but that can work and also cover their butts when something goes wrong. That’s what CrowdStrike is,” Falco said. “And they’re looking around at their colleagues in other sectors and saying, ‘Oh, you know, this company also uses that, so I’m gonna need them, too.’”

Worrying about the fragility of a globally connected technology ecosystem is nothing new. It’s what drove fears in the 1990s of a technical glitch that could cause chaos at the turn of the millennium.

“This is basically what we were all worried about with Y2K, except it’s actually happened this time,” wrote Australian cybersecurity consultant Troy Hunt on the social platform X.

Across the world Friday, affected computers were showing the “blue screen of death” — a sign that something went wrong with Microsoft’s Windows operating system.

But what’s different now is “that these companies are even more entrenched,” Falco said. “We like to think that we have a lot of players available. But at the end of the day, the biggest companies use all the same stuff.”

Founded in 2011 and publicly traded since 2019, CrowdStrike describes itself in its annual report to financial regulators as having “reinvented cybersecurity for the cloud era and transformed the way cybersecurity is delivered and experienced by customers.” It emphasizes its use of artificial intelligence in helping to keep pace with adversaries. It reported having 29,000 subscribing customers at the start of the year.

The Austin, Texas-based firm is one of the more visible cybersecurity companies in the world and spends heavily on marketing, including Super Bowl ads. At cybersecurity conferences, it’s known for large booths displaying massive action-figure statues representing different state-sponsored hacking groups that CrowdStrike technology promises to defend against.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz is among the most highly compensated in the world, recording more than $230 million in total compensation in the last three years. Kurtz is also a driver for a CrowdStrike-sponsored car racing team.

After his initial statement about the problem was criticized for lack of contrition, Kurtz apologized in a later social media post Friday and on NBC’s “Today Show.”

“We understand the gravity of the situation and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption,” he said on X.

Richard Stiennon, a cybersecurity industry analyst, said this was a historic mistake by CrowdStrike.

“This is easily the worst faux pas, technical faux pas or glitch of any security software provider ever,” said Stiennon, who has tracked the cybersecurity industry for 24 years.

While the problem is an easy technical fix, he said, it’s impact could be long-lasting for some organizations because of the hands-on work needed to fix each affected computer. “It’s really, really difficult to touch millions of machines. And people are on vacation right now, so, you know, the CEO will be coming back from his trip to the Bahamas in a couple of weeks and he won’t be able to use his computers.”

Stiennon said he did not think the outage revealed a bigger problem with the cybersecurity industry or CrowdStrike as a company.

“The markets are going to forgive them, the customers are going to forgive them, and this will blow over,” he said.

Forrester analyst Allie Mellen credited CrowdStrike for clearly telling customers what they need to do to fix the problem. But to restore trust, she said there will need to be a deeper look at what occurred and what changes can be made to prevent it from happening again.

“A lot of this is likely to come down to the testing and software development process and the work that they’ve put into testing these kinds of updates before deployment,” Mellen said. “But until we see the complete retrospective, we won’t know for sure what the failure was.”

———

Associated Press writer Alan Suderman in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers who ...
Netanyahu makes surprise visit to Israeli troops in Gaza
By Melanie Lidman Associated Press

Days before a speech to Congress, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel must keep control of a strip of territory Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Former President Barack Obama speaks in Athens, Greece, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannak ...
Obama, Pelosi worried about Biden’s candidacy, sources say
By Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller and Micheal Balsamo Associated Press

Former president Barack Obama has expressed concerns about Joe Biden’s candidacy, and Nancy Pelosi has said he could cost Democrats the House, according to sources.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliamen ...
Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza cease-fire talks
By Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

An Israeli delegation has arrived in Egypt to continue cease-fire talks, as Israel and Hamas consider the latest proposal, according to three Egyptian airport officials.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Faulty software update causes havoc worldwide for airlines, hospitals and governments
recommend 2
Airplanes grounded, slots down: Las Vegas works to recover from tech outage
recommend 3
Stranded by the airport IT outage? Here is what you can do
recommend 4
AT&T data breach affects nearly all of its 100M-plus customers
recommend 5
Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in grocery stores with ammo vending machine
recommend 6
3 Columbia officials lose posts over ‘ancient antisemitic’ texts