58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

How Southwest passengers can get voucher for delayed or canceled flights

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Th ...
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto
More Stories
FILE - Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks after a policy luncheon on Capitol Hil ...
$400 million boost in federal funds for security at places of worship
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators remove belongings from an encampment after police arrived on the ...
Protesters at USC comply with school order to leave their encampment
Israeli soldiers drive a tank at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in south ...
Hamas says latest cease-fire talks have ended
Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Mystik Dan, right, across the finish line to win the 150th running of ...
Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby in a close 3-horse photo finish
Alexandra Skores The Dallas Morning News
May 6, 2024 - 7:13 am
 

Frustrated flyers on Southwest Airlines who experience a delay or cancelation that is the airline’s fault can ask for a voucher, the Department of Transportation announced this week.

As of April 16, any flights that are delayed three or more hours after the scheduled arrival time or canceled at the fault of Southwest must compensate the passenger with a transferrable voucher worth at least $75. It’s enforcement from transportation officials who have begun to hold the airline accountable for the 2022 holiday meltdown that stranded thousands of passengers and their belongings across the U.S.

“After the 2022 holiday meltdown, our department held Southwest Airlines accountable — and now the airline is required to compensate passengers for lengthy delays and cancellations that they cause,” saidPete Buttigieg, U.S. transportation secretary in a release.

Southwest must compensate passengers if the flight was canceled or delayed within seven days of departure, passengers arrived at their destination three or more hours later or the delay or cancelation was caused by something that Southwest could control, like maintenance or staffing. Passengers will not be compensated for delays caused by bad weather.

So how can a passenger request compensation?

Interested flyers can fill out a form on Southwest.com/delayform to request the voucher. The requests must be submitted within one year from the date of the delay or cancelation. The airline will respond over email within 30 days of receiving the request form and Southwest will follow-up with a voucher that can be transferred and is valid for at least one year after the date of issuance.

Last month, the Department of Transportation unveiled new rules for airlines which will have to provide automatic refunds to travelers if their flights are canceled or significantly altered.

Under the new rules, passengers will be entitled to refunds if: departure or arrival times move by more than three hours domestically or six hours for international flights, passengers are being downgraded to a lower class than originally purchased, a change of departure or arrival airport, an increase in the number of connections or changes to connecting airports or planes flown if they are less accommodating for people with disabilities.

MOST READ
1
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
2
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
3
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
4
CARTOON: Wearing thin
CARTOON: Wearing thin
5
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli soldiers drive a tank at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in south ...
Hamas says latest cease-fire talks have ended
By Josef Federman and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

The latest round of Gaza cease-fire talks ended in Cairo after “in-depth and serious discussions,” the Hamas terrorist group said Sunday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israeli supporters clash at an encampment at UCLA on May 1, ...
Slow UCLA response to violence questioned
By Teresa Watanabe Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — On the morning before a mob attacked a pro-Palestinian student encampment at UCLA, campus Police Chief John Thomas assured university leadership that he could mobilize law enforcement “in minutes” — a miscalculation from the three hours it took to actually bring in enough officers to quell the violence, according to three sources.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, left, holds candles for Christian pilgrim ...
Holy Fire ceremony marked amid war’s backdrop
The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Bells and clamor, incense and flames. One of the most chaotic gatherings in the Christian calendar is the ancient ceremony of the “Holy Fire,” with worshippers thronging the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Saturday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Airlines now required to give automatic cash refunds for canceled and delayed flights
recommend 2
Southwest Airlines considers changes to its boarding and seating practices
recommend 3
Airport service lets ‘the rich person pass you’ in line, bill backers say
recommend 4
Nevada among 15 states sought to help enforce airline consumer laws
recommend 5
Boeing put under Senate scrutiny during back-to-back hearings
recommend 6
Slow UCLA response to violence questioned