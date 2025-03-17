How Southwest’s new baggage policy reveals a ‘fight for the future’

Alongside other hallmarks of Southwest, two free checked bags helped the airline craft a customer-friendly image for decades. Now that many of those policies are on the chopping block, the airline’s offerings are more in line with other carriers.

DALLAS — Southwest’s iconic blue, red and yellow planes may still be recognizable in the sky after its recent moves — but underneath, the company will operate a lot more like its competition in the skies.

Only time will tell whether that’s a good or bad thing.

On March 11, the Dallas-based carrier announced it would do away with its “bags fly free” policy. Alongside other hallmarks of the brand, two free checked bags helped Southwest craft a customer-friendly image for decades. Now that many of those policies are on the chopping block, the airline’s offerings are more in line with other carriers.

It remains to be seen whether that will work to Southwest’s benefit, but it shows how the company has been forced to juggle the demands of impatient investors, loyal customers and the stark realities of its bottom line.

“Time will tell how consumers view the brand, because it is no longer going to have a real differentiated product,” said Nick Ewen, managing editor at The Points Guy.

“So will it be able to maintain the differentiated feel, the je ne sais quoi, the intangible?”

A year in the life of Southwest

Southwest is preparing a raft of changes that will be implemented in the near future:

•Free bags limited to loyalty program members, Business Select, branded credit cardholders and select others.

•Assigned seating

•Premium seating

•International partnership with Icelandair

•Flight credits that only last a year

•New “Basic” nonrefundable fare that’s ineligible for changes or flight credits

•Reduced loyalty points rates for certain fares

•First “redeye” flights

According to an internal memo from Southwest vice president of inflight operations Steve Murtoff viewed by The Dallas Morning News, updated boarding procedures and retrofitted, larger overhead bins are also on the way (though not till 2026) to accommodate a jump in carry-on bags.

“It’s undeniable Southwest Airlines is rapidly evolving,” Murtoff said in the memo. “We are in a fight for our future and must quickly adapt to drive our profitability and encourage customer loyalty.”

The scale of Southwest’s transformation has been augmented by its speed. The first hint at what was to come came during the company’s first-quarter earnings call in 2024.

At the time, CEO Bob Jordan implied the airline was reconsidering its open seating policy. The why wasn’t clear then, but the picture has crystalized over time.

June brought the beginning of Southwest’s public fight with activist investor Elliott Investment Management, who disclosed an 11% stake in the company in tandem with biting critiques for Southwest’s management and finances.

By July, open seating was dead. As Elliott mounted even more pressure, Southwest tried to fight it off. But despite the airline’s efforts, Elliott reached the ownership threshold to call meetings in early September.

By the end of the month, Southwest’s board of directors was remade to Elliott’s liking, and the airline unveiled a “transformational plan” that detailed many of the changes angering customers today.

Jordan has denied that the changes were forced by Elliott, arguing it was “because we owe all of our shareholders better financial performance.” But the investor’s influence is hard to ignore.

In a simplified world, Southwest’s new policies would boost revenue, while other measures like buyouts and its first-ever layoffs, would cut costs.

However, the industry isn’t that simple. For an airline that has always stood out from the crowd — and gained a loyal following because of it — some think these moves risk Southwest losing what helped make it the largest airline by domestic passenger volume in the first place.

‘Necessary’ or ‘The wrong direction’?

Ewen says the task for Southwest will be striking a balance between luring new customers, which could potentially improve financials, and keeping existing customers happy.

But that task has gotten harder.

Southwest joined third-party booking platforms for the first time last year, starting with Google Flights. Analytics from these platforms would eventually get cited by Jordan as a reason for axing “bags fly free” after defending it in September.

These platforms conveniently let customers compare flights, but they also pit airlines against one another. Since Southwest’s fare bundled everything and some fares don’t bundle anything, it made the company’s prices look high by comparison, according to Morningstar Industrials Equity Analyst Nicolas Owens.

That has put Southwest in a pinch, Owens said, as all air carriers fight to increase market share. Surging labor costs have put upwards pressure on fares, while factors such as inflation have made certain customers more sensitive to price.

Other customers, though, have become even more willing to shell out for an elevated experience, increasing demand for premium options.

“Without these options to price discriminate, Southwest just had a blunt instrument trying to pick off these little customer segments,” Owens said. “One size fits all does not work in a more picky product market.”

And Southwest needed to pick up more customer segments. In 2018, Southwest led the industry with 20% of the domestic market. That’s now down to 17%, and Delta and American have taken the lead.

Meanwhile, Southwest has remained profitable, but that pot of money has progressively shrunk over the past three years. The airline’s stock price has dived nearly 50% since hitting a post-COVID recovery peak of nearly $62 in April 2021.

“I think it’s ultimately necessary and probably not surprising in the long run that they would have made some of these changes,” Owens said.

Yet Marbue Brown, author of Blueprint For Customer Obsession, a book that used Southwest as a case study on customer experience, thinks Southwest getting rid of its cherished perks may actually exacerbate financial issues.

“This transformation is going in the wrong direction. That’s just my straight-up take,” he said. “I’m just concerned that Southwest is losing its anchor, and once they do, they’re also going to lose customers and lose market share.”

Airline of Theseus

The Ship of Theseus thought experiment asks whether an object is the same object if all of the components have been replaced over time. So is Southwest still Southwest if all its distinctive features have been replaced?

In a presentation with J.P. Morgan Chase this week, Jordan argued the airline is “more than a policy. We’re more than the way we paint our aircraft.”

“Southwest is all about very tangible things,” he said, referencing things like its point-to-point network. “But we’re also about the intangibles, the best people in the business, the best hospitality in the business. And none of that is going to change.”

Morningstar’s Owens largely agreed, and dismissed concerns that policy changes would affect Southwest’s unique vibe.

“I think that the idea that Southwest culture somehow permanently goes away … is overstated,” he said. “I think they still have probably the funnest flight attendants and kind of team spirit that you don’t see everywhere.”

The analyst said Southwest did a lot of legwork to rebuild trust after its 2022 holiday meltdown, simply by getting passengers from Point A to Point B more efficiently. Part of that credit belongs to having good workers.

“They definitely pick people of a certain personality to deliver a certain kind of experience. And to that extent, they will probably still have some uniqueness to them,” said Brown.

“But if the policies are not supportive of the people, if the whole fly-feel doesn’t work together, you’re not going to get Herb Kelleher’s Southwest Airlines,” he said.

While each change can, in a vacuum, improve financials, and Southwest can do its best to keep that quirky culture, airlines are a complicated web of real people and logistics.

Brown pointed out that baggage fees means more carry-ons, which means less available overhead space and more gate-checked bags. That makes boarding more stressful and potentially frustrating.

The best flight attendants can’t make more overhead space appear or make oversized backpacks fit in the bag sizer. Over time, that unique vibe begins to fade.

“As they make this tweak here, and they make this tweak there, there are dominoes that are falling,” Brown said.

“As these dominoes fall, I think what you will wind up seeing is that, the more they look like other companies, then some of the other companies that do well from a customer experience perspective might surface as legit competitors to them.”