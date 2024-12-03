61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

How to sum up 2024? The Oxford University Press word of the year is ‘brain rot’

FILE- In this Aug. 29, 2010 file photo, an Oxford English Dictionary is shown at the headquarte ...
FILE- In this Aug. 29, 2010 file photo, an Oxford English Dictionary is shown at the headquarters of the Associated Press in New York. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
More Stories
Volunteers put up flyers of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi outside Crypto.com Arena in L ...
Vanished Hawaii woman ‘intentionally’ missed connecting flight, LAPD chief says
A retrofitted Southwest Airlines passenger jet is shown in a hangar at Love Field on Sept. 26, ...
Here’s why Southwest Airlines is ending cabin service earlier on flights
A tow truck removes the charred remains of a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed, killing three peopl ...
3 college students killed in Tesla Cybertruck crash in California
President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden walk in downtown Nantucket Mass., Friday, Nov. 29, 202 ...
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previously pledging not to
Associated Press
December 2, 2024 - 4:35 pm
 

LONDON — Many of us have felt it, and now it’s official: “brain rot” is the Oxford dictionaries’ word of the year.

Oxford University Press said Monday that the evocative phrase “gained new prominence in 2024,” with its frequency of use increasing 230 percent from the year before.

Oxford defines brain rot as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.”

The word of the year is intended to be “a word or expression that reflects a defining theme from the past 12 months.”

“Brain rot” was chosen by a combination of public vote and language analysis by Oxford lexicographers. It beat five other finalists: demure, slop, dynamic pricing, romantasy and lore.

While it may seem a modern phenomenon, the first recorded use of “brain rot” was by Henry David Thoreau in his 1854 ode to the natural world, “Walden.”

Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl said that in its modern sense, “‘brain rot’ speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life, and how we are using our free time.”

“It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology. It’s not surprising that so many voters embraced the term, endorsing it as our choice this year,” he said.

Last year’s Oxford word of the year was “rizz,” a riff on charisma, used to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person.

Collins Dictionary’s 2024 word of the year is “brat” — the album title that became a summer-living ideal.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, spe ...
Trump taps loyalist Patel for FBI director, sign of possible agency change
By Erin Tucker and Alan Suderman The Associated Press

The selection is in keeping with Trump’s view that the government’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his stated desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.

Backdropped by a Lebanese village an Israeli army position sits near the Israeli-Lebanese borde ...
Ceasefire deal in Lebanon appears to be holding
By Wafaa Shurafa, Tia Goldenberg and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have faltered. But the U.S.- and France-brokered deal for Lebanon appears to be holding since Wednesday.

CORRECTS SURNAME.- Orna Weinberg stands at the damaged dining hall, that was hit by a rocket fi ...
Israelis wary of returning to the north
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Israel’s government seeks to bring the northern reaches of the country back to life, particularly the line of communities directly abutting Lebanon that have played a major role in staking out Israel’s border.

Israeli soldiers stand atop army armoured vehicles outside the agricultural settlement of Avivi ...
Israel, Lebanon cease-fire holds despite claims of breach
By Sam Dagher Bloomberg News

The Israel Defense Forces said it attacked a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon after identifying “terrorist activity” by the Iran-backed terrorist group, and separately opened fire on “several suspects” who it said had breached the terms of the cease-fire.

MORE STORIES