PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — A home once owned by billionaire Howard Hughes has sold for $1.35 million.

A Palm Springs television station reported the three-bedroom home located along a secluded desert road in Palm Springs, California, retains the style of the 1950s. It features a lagoon-shaped pool, and comedian Bob Hope was once a neighbor.

The identity of the buyer was not immediately released.