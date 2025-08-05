85°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Huge wildfire in central California burns out of control — PHOTOS

Firefighter Matthew Lake battles the Gifford Fire on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres Nation ...
Firefighter Matthew Lake battles the Gifford Fire on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Smoke from the Gifford Fire fills the sky as the sun sets over Los Padres National Forest, Cali ...
Smoke from the Gifford Fire fills the sky as the sun sets over Los Padres National Forest, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Smoke from the Gifford Fire fills the sky as the sun sets over Los Padres National Forest, Cali ...
Smoke from the Gifford Fire fills the sky as the sun sets over Los Padres National Forest, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Firefighters battle the Gifford Fire burning on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Fo ...
Firefighters battle the Gifford Fire burning on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
An air tanker drops retardant on the Gifford Fire burning on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padre ...
An air tanker drops retardant on the Gifford Fire burning on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames from the Gifford Fire race up a hillside on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National ...
Flames from the Gifford Fire race up a hillside on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
The Gifford Fire burns on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo ...
The Gifford Fire burns on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
More Stories
Sam's Club store. (AMG-Parade)
Sam’s Club recalled a popular item for a dangerous reason — here’s what to know
Gatski Commercial's offices are seen in 2013 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Las Vegas real estate firm acquired by Dallas company
A Delta Air Lines airplane, seen in 2017 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Turbulence forces Delta flight to land, sends 25 people to hospitals
Whisper Owen and 8-month-old Sandra McCarty (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office/TNS)
2 weeks ago, she left a doctor’s appointment with her baby. They haven’t been found since
The Associated Press
August 5, 2025 - 12:11 am
 

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — A massive wildfire on Monday was threatening hundreds of homes in central California after injuring at least three people as it tore through Los Padres National Forest.

The Gifford Fire scorched more than 100 square miles of coastal Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and was still burning out of control, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

A motorist was hospitalized with burn injuries after getting out of his vehicle and being overrun by flames, said Flemming Bertelson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service. Two contract employees assisting firefighters were also hurt when their all-terrain vehicle overturned.

The blaze threatened about 450 structures and forced the closure of the highway in both directions east of Santa Maria, a city of about 110,000 people in Santa Barbara County. About 65 miles northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the hilly agricultural region is dotted by sprawling California live oaks and Sycamore trees and is known for its wine industry.

The blaze grew out of at least four smaller fires that erupted Friday along State Route 166 between Santa Maria and Bakersfield.

“That gave us multiple fronts, and the flames started fanning out in many directions,” Bertelson said. “The fire is gobbling up chapparal and brushland and running up very steep slopes.”

Ranchers evacuated cattle as aircraft made water drops on the encroaching flames.

More than 1,000 firefighters were battling hot, dry weather and erratic winds to make progress against the blaze before winds were forecast to whip up around dusk.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell listens as President Donald Trump visits the Federal Res ...
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged even as Trump demands cuts
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

The Federal Reserve left its key short-term interest rate unchanged for the fifth time this year, brushing off repeated calls from President Donald Trump for a cut.

This shows an empty beach in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan Wednesday, July 30, ...
Worst tsunami risk passes for Hawaii, US after 8.8 Russia quake
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

The dire warnings following the massive quake off Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula evoked memories of catastrophic damage caused by tsunamis over the last quarter-century.

MORE STORIES