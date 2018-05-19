Hundreds of Hawaiians wait as Kilauea volcano continues to erupt

Janet Morrow had just turned 16 the day Mount St. Helens blew in 1980, spewing plumes of ash high into the sky above her Washington home.

Lava shoots out of a fissure on Pohoiki Rd, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture of pulverized rock, glass and crystal into the air in its strongest eruption of sandlike ash in days. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

A structure is seen next to a erupting lava fissure on Pohoiki Rd, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture of pulverized rock, glass and crystal into the air in its strongest eruption of sandlike ash in days. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying in Pahoa, Hawaii. The Puna Geothermal Venture power plant is seen at lower right. If Hawaii's Kilauea volcano blows its top in the coming days or weeks, as experts fear, it could hurl ash and boulders the size of refrigerators miles into the air, shutting down airline traffic and endangering lives in all directions, scientists said Thursday. (Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying around Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County Civil Defense official reported Wednesday morning that lava has spread across 104 acres, destroying 36 structures, most of them homes. (Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying in Pahoa, Hawaii. The Puna Geothermal Venture power plant is seen at lower right. Hawaii County Civil Defense official reported Wednesday morning that lava has spread across 104 acres, destroying 36 structures, most of them homes. (Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture of pulverized rock, glass and crystal into the air in its strongest eruption of sandlike ash in days. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Air National Guardsman John Linzmeier, top center, looks at cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture of pulverized rock, glass and crystal into the air in its strongest eruption of sandlike ash in days. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Air National Guardsmen, Orlando Corpuz, left, and John Linzmeier survey cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture of pulverized rock, glass and crystal into the air in its strongest eruption of sandlike ash in days. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture of pulverized rock, glass and crystal into the air in its strongest eruption of sandlike ash in days. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Air National Guardsmen stand near cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture of pulverized rock, glass and crystal into the air in its strongest eruption of sandlike ash in days. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Air National Guardsman John Linzmeier, top center, looks at cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture of pulverized rock, glass and crystal into the air in its strongest eruption of sandlike ash in days. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A steaming field obscures a house in Leilani Estates, Hawaii, which is being affected by Kilauea eruptions on Friday, May 18, 2018. Brett LeBlanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

PAHOA, Hawaii — Janet Morrow had just turned 16 the day Mount St. Helens blew in 1980, spewing plumes of ash high into the sky above her Washington home.

On Friday, exactly 38 years later, she awoke on her 54th birthday in the cab of her pickup truck, parked at a relief shelter on the Big Island of Hawaii. She slept in the small space with her two dogs and two cats, which she scooped up from within her Leilani Estates home about two weeks ago when evacuations began because of ongoing volcanic eruptions.

“My house is still standing,” Morrow said Friday.

But it’s still not safe enough for her to go home.

“Nobody knows how long it will last,” she said.

Since the Kilauea volcano eruptions began this month, 40 structures have been destroyed, said Talmadge Magno, the director of Hawaii County’s civil defense.

“A lot of the vents rejuvenated and have been putting out lava spatter,” Magno said Friday afternoon. “It’s been pretty active.”

Two communities remain under evacuation — Leilani Estates, where Morrow lives, and Lanipua Gardens. Both are about 20 miles away from the bustling city of Hilo, which remains largely unaffected by the eruptions.

When Kilauea first blew, Morrow recalled feeling several earthquakes from within her home and hearing the crackling and rumbling of the volcano.

Conditions escalated quickly, and soon her entire neighborhood was under evacuation order.

“It smelled like forest fires,” she said.

Her quiet tropical neighborhood soon swelled with cars, filled with people trying to get out of harm’s way.

“The police were driving down the roads with megaphones saying ‘Everyone needs to evacuate now,’” Morrow said. “People were panicking.”

Since then, Morrow has been living out of her truck. She knows she is luckier than some. Several in the shelter have lost their houses, cars and entire properties to lava.

The continuing eruptions bring two significant dangers: lava flow and toxic air.

As of Friday afternoon, 22 fissures had opened in the ground of the affected areas. Most fissures released steam, while some remained extremely active, spewing and sputtering lava from beneath the ground.

The toxicity of the air was greatly reduced Friday thanks to strong breezes that swept through the evacuation zones. The department of health continues to closely monitor air quality, though, since the levels “could change at any time,” department official Fenix Grange said.

While the rest of the island is operating business as usual, the affected areas are closely guarded by law enforcement.

National Guard Humvees crawl down small residential streets, which seem largely unaffected until they are not — where large swaths of lava suddenly and randomly cut off roads, and big cracks appear in the asphalt stemming from the fissures.

As of Friday, nearly 400 people had spent the night in at least one of three relief shelters set up for residents, said Amy Hegy, a spokeswoman with Red Cross Hawaii. More than 600 residents had requested some sort of health or medical assistance, she said, and more than 760 residents had requested mental health services.

Together, they care for each other as they wait for word that it’s safe again.

“You got a lot of people here who are just going with the flow — what will be will be,” Morrow said. “But you’ve got others who are like, where am I going now? They’ve lost everything.”

Even Hawaii Volcano Observatory geophysicist Jim Kauahikaua could not estimate when the eruptions will cease.

Morrow said, “This is Mother Nature. You can’t control it. You can make educated guesses, but it is what it is.”

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-8301. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.