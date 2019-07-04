92°F
Nation and World

Hurricane Barbara heading toward Hawaii but weakening

The Associated Press
July 3, 2019 - 6:56 pm
 

MEXICO CITY — Powerful Hurricane Barbara is weakening over the open Pacific, with its maximum sustained winds dipping to 140 mph from a peak of 155 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the storm is centered about 1,860 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, and moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph.

The forecast track is carrying roughly in the direction of Hawaii, but the storm is forecast to weaken to a depression well before reaching that area.

