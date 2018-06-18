Hurricane Bud’s remnants help crews in Colorado, Wyoming fires

A welcome dose of rain spawned by a hurricane that churned through the Pacific has given a boost in the battle against two large wildfires in Colorado and Wyoming.

Smoke from a wildfire drifts through trees on the side of a hill Saturday, June 16, 2018, in the Medicine Bow National Forest near Jelm, Wyo. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

Smoke from a wildfire drifts past Jelm Mountain, as seen from Highway 230 near Woods Landing, Wyo., during the Badger Creek Fire Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Several thousand people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West on Wednesday. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

Rocky Mountain Black Team Fire Information Officer Lori Iverson looks away from a section of land affected by the Badger Creek Fire off Highway 10 near Jelm, Wyo., Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

Andrew Korneoson helps his mother, Linda Korneoson, unload her car Sunday, June 17, 2018, as they move back into their home on County Road 203 in Hermosa, Colo. The family had been evacuated for 11 days because of a wildfire. Residents in Hermosa were allowed to return home at noon Sunday. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP)

DURANGO, Colo. — A welcome dose of rain spawned by a hurricane that churned through the Pacific has given a boost in the battle against two large wildfires in Colorado and Wyoming.

The remnants of Hurricane Bud slowed the growth of the a fire in southwest Colorado, which has blackened more than 50 square miles and is 25 percent contained, The Durango Herald reported Sunday.

Butch Knowlton, director of La Plata County Emergency Management, said Bud provided the perfect amount of rain, helping firefighters increase containment. But Scot Davis, a spokesman for the team coordinating firefighters, warned of the misconception that rain has doused the fire.

He said it kept the blaze from spreading, but crews are still putting out hot embers that could ignite dry trees, grass and shrubs.

Fire officials also are worried that rain could cause flash floods in the burn scar, which now has much less vegetation to hold back runoff.

“It’s going to come down at some point,” Davis said at a community meeting Sunday morning.

The fire started June 1 about 10 miles north of Durango in the Four Corners Region where Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah meet. The area is the epicenter of a large swath of land in the U.S. Southwest that is experiencing exceptional drought.

At one point, the blaze forced the evacuation of 2,200 homes, none of which has burned. It also triggered the closure of the San Juan National Forest, which is comprised of more than 2,800 square miles.

Weekend rainstorms also helped crews to the north in their fight against a wildfire that destroyed one home and has burned more than 30 square miles.

The fire in southern Wyoming near the Colorado border was 62 percent contained Sunday, and firefighters were taking advantage of the moisture to extinguish remaining hot spots near structures and to cut additional containment lines.

Late last week, the flames moved from dense forests full of beetle-killed trees into areas with mostly grass and brush that burn with less intensity.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.