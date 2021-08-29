92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike

By Kevin McGill and Jay Reeves The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 - 8:11 am
 
Updated August 29, 2021 - 9:19 am
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter at first light as the early eff ...
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter at first light as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early ...
A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early ...
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A man walks along businesses with protective boarding in the French Quarter as the early effect ...
A man walks along businesses with protective boarding in the French Quarter as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A man walks along businesses with protective boarding in the French Quarter as the early effect ...
A man walks along businesses with protective boarding in the French Quarter as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just before hitting the Louisiana coast near one of the country’s main centers for drilling for and moving oil.

As Ida moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico, its top winds grew by 45 mph (72 kph) to 150 mph (230 kph) in five hours. The system was expected to make landfall early Sunday afternoon on the exact date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.

Hurricane force winds started to strike Grand Isle on Sunday morning. Before power was lost on the Louisiana barrier island, a beachfront web camera showed the ocean steadily rising as growing waves churned and palm trees whipped.

Pouring rain, wind tearing at awnings and water began spilling out of Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans. Officials there said Ida’s swift intensification from a few thunderstorms to massive hurricane over three days left no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to leave voluntarily. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Nick Mosca was walking his dog, like most of those who were out Sunday morning.

“I’d like to be better prepared. There’s a few things I’m thinking we could have done. But this storm came pretty quick, so you only have the time you have,” Mosca said.

Cars were parked on the median Sunday in New Orleans, which is a few feet higher and can protect against potential flooding. Most businesses were closed, but Breads on Oak, located three blocks from the Mississippi River levee, was open and offering two-for-one deals to get as much of their baked goods sold as possible.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Oooh, we need our hurricane pastries,’” co-owner Chamain O’Mahony said. “So everyone’s coming out for hurricane food — biscuits and a lot of cinnamon rolls and brioche. You want treats. And you want bread.”

Once conditions got too rough or the inventory ran out, O’Mahony and her husband planned to ride out the storm in an apartment they usually rent attached to the bakery.

Ida’s eye was nearing Port Fourchon, where boats and helicopters gather to take workers and supplies to oil platforms in the ocean and the oil extracted starts it journey toward refineries. The port handles about a fifth of the nation’s domestic oil and gas, officials said.

Along with the oil industry, Ida threatened a region already reeling from a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant. More than 2 million people live around New Orleans, Baton Rouge and the wetlands to the south.

New Orleans hospitals planned to ride out the storm with their beds nearly full, as similarly stressed hospitals elsewhere had little room for evacuated patients. And shelters for those fleeing their homes carried an added risk of becoming flashpoints for new infections.

Forecasters warned winds stronger than 115 mph (185 kph) were expected soon in Houma, a city of 33,000 that supports oil platforms in the Gulf and Gulfport, Mississippi, to the east of New Orleans was seeing the ocean rise and heavy rains bands.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vowed Louisiana’s “resilient and tough people” would weather the storm.

Edwards said Louisiana officials were working to find hotel rooms for evacuees so that fewer had to stay in mass shelters. He noted that during last year’s hurricane season, Louisiana found rooms for 20,000 people.

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Ida’s arrival.

Comparisons to the Aug. 29, 2005, landfall of Katrina weighed heavily on residents bracing for Ida. A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans and demolished oceanfront homes in Mississippi. Ida’s hurricane force winds stretched less than 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the storm’s eye, or less than half the size of Katrina.

Officials stressed that the levee and drainage systems protecting New Orleans had been much improved since Katrina. But they cautioned flooding was still possible, with up to 24 inches (61 centimeters) of rain forecast in some areas.

“Ida will most definitely be stronger than Katrina, and by a pretty big margin,” said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. “And, the worst of the storm will pass over New Orleans and Baton Rouge, which got the weaker side of Katrina.”

Hurricane Ida nearly doubled in strength, going from an 85 mph storm to a 150 mph storm in just 24 hours, which meteorologists called “explosive intensification.”

“Yikes! Ida leaves me stunned,” said Jeff Masters, a former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane hunter meteorologist and founder of Weather Underground.

He warned the region could face devastation to its infrastructure, which includes petrochemical sites and major ports. The state’s 17 oil refineries account for nearly one-fifth of the U.S. refining capacity and its two liquefied natural gas export terminals ship about 55% of the nation’s total exports, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Louisiana is also home to two nuclear power plants, one near New Orleans and another about 27 miles (about 43 kilometers) northwest of Baton Rouge.

The Interstate 10 corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge is a critical hub of the nation’s petrochemical industry, lined with oil refineries, natural gas terminals and chemical manufacturing plants. Entergy, Louisiana’s major electricity provider, operates two nuclear power plants along the Mississippi River.

Reeves reported from Gulfport, Mississippi. Associated Press writers Rebecca Santana, Stacey Plaisance and Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; Frank Bajak in Boston; Michael Biesecker in Washington; Pamela Sampson in Atlanta; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Lee’s Discount Liquor founder Hae Un Lee dies at 79
Lee’s Discount Liquor founder Hae Un Lee dies at 79
2
Las Vegas’ housing market is white-hot. How long can it last?
Las Vegas’ housing market is white-hot. How long can it last?
3
Police: Man’s body found in Summerlin desert area
Police: Man’s body found in Summerlin desert area
4
Axl Rose likes the layout as Guns N’ Roses rocks Allegiant
Axl Rose likes the layout as Guns N’ Roses rocks Allegiant
5
2 shot at Henderson gas station
2 shot at Henderson gas station
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo issued on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021 by Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) showing UK milita ...
US airstrike hits suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport
By Kathy Gannon, Lolita C. Baldor, Tameem Akhgar and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

U.S. military cargo planes continued their runs into the airport Sunday, ahead of a Tuesday deadline earlier set by President Joe Biden.

This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021 sho ...
Slain US troops: Marine who cradled baby at airport loved her job
By Brian Melley and Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead. The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. Here are the stories of some of the victims and the people who are mourning them.

In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Sirhan S ...
RFK assassin a step closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys
By Julie Watson and Brian Melley The Associated Press

California’s parole board voted Friday to free Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin after two of RFK’s sons went against several of their siblings’ wishes and said they supported releasing him and prosecutors declined to argue he should be kept behind bars. But the governor ultimately will decide if Sirhan Sirhan leaves prison.

Boats and campers head out of the far eastern part of St. Bernard Parish as the Louisiana coast ...
Ida could slam Louisiana on 16th anniversary of Katrina
By Rebecca Santana and Kevin McGill The Associated Press

“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared,” National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott said during a Friday news conference with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

People gather on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Hawaii, native population hit hard by coronavirus surge
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Hawaii was once seen as a beacon of safety during the pandemic because of stringent travel and quarantine restrictions. But the highly contagious delta variant has exploited weaknesses.

Military personnel walk by Belgian military planes, used as part of an evacuation from Afghanis ...
US drone strikes at IS in retaliation for Kabul bombing
By Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi, Tameem Akhgar, Kathy Gannon and Cara Anna The Associated Press

Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate.