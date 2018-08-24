Hurricane Lane knocks out power across Hawaiian islands

Hurricane Lane has knocked out electricity to thousands of people across the Hawaiian islands.

Rain could be the biggest problem with Hurricane Lane (The Weather Channel)

A man avoids getting splashed by a large wave on a walkway along a beach ahead of Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kaipo Popa secures plywood to protect windows on a home in preparation for Hurricane Lane, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Kapolei, Hawaii. As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residents.(AP Photo/John Locher)

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Hurricane Lane soaked Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday, and the The National Weather Service warned that some areas could see up to 30 inches before the system passes. (NOAA via AP)

Hotel employees fill sandbags along the beach in preparation for Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. Hurricane Lane continues to move northwest and tropical storm conditions were expected to reach the Big Island later Thursday morning with hurricane conditions by nightfall. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A woman tapes up a sign letting people know a store with stacked sandbags will close soon in preparation for Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People shield themselves from the wind in front of a store with stacked sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. The National Weather Service warned that Lane will get "perilously close" to Hawaii and that some areas could see up to 30 inches (about 80 centimeters) before the system passes. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Austin Seawright, right, stacks sandbags in front of a closed store in preparation for Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. Forecasters say Hurricane Lane has shifted course and is now moving closer to Hawaii. National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Dye said Thursday the shift will put the Big Island and Maui "in the thick" of the hurricane. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People stand near flood waters from Hurricane Lane making the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street impassable Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Hilo, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane soaked Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday, dumping nearly 20 inches of rain in nearly 24 hours as residents stocked up on supplies and tried to protect their homes ahead of the state's first hurricane since 1992. (Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP)

This photo provided by Jessica Henricks shows flooding Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Wailuku River near Hilo, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane brought torrential rains to Hawaii's Big Island and Maui before the storm was expected to hit Oahu. A powerful hurricane unleashed torrents of rain and landslides Thursday that blocked roads on the rural Big Island but didn't scare tourists away from surfing and swimming at popular Honolulu beaches still preparing get pummeled by the erratic storm. (Jessica Henricks via AP)

A man avoids getting splashed by a large wave on a walkway along a beach ahead of Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A man walks along a walkway as big waves splash along a beach ahead of Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People surf off Waikiki Beach ahead of Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Hurricane Lane has knocked out electricity to thousands of people across the Hawaiian islands.

Hawaiian Electric spokesman Peter Rosegg said Friday that about 6,000 customers in Maui’s Lahaina community have lost power, though some have had it restored.

About 2,600 customers lack power on Molokai, a small island with about 7,000 residents. Rosegg say they may be without it for a long time.

Power outages affected about 4,000 people on the Big Island, which has seen nearly 3 feet of rain over two days.

More than 3,000 lost power overnight on Oahu as strong winds downed tree branches, but most of them had service quickly restored.

Rosegg says crews are trying to restore power to as many as possible before the worst of the storm hits the state’s most populated island. He says workers will be out until it’s no longer safe.