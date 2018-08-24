Hurricane Lane knocks out power across Hawaiian islands

Hurricane Lane has knocked out electricity to thousands of people across the Hawaiian islands.
Hawaiian Electric spokesman Peter Rosegg said Friday that about 6,000 customers in Maui’s Lahaina community have lost power, though some have had it restored.
About 2,600 customers lack power on Molokai, a small island with about 7,000 residents. Rosegg say they may be without it for a long time.
Power outages affected about 4,000 people on the Big Island, which has seen nearly 3 feet of rain over two days.
More than 3,000 lost power overnight on Oahu as strong winds downed tree branches, but most of them had service quickly restored.
Rosegg says crews are trying to restore power to as many as possible before the worst of the storm hits the state’s most populated island. He says workers will be out until it’s no longer safe.