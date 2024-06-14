Husband dies, wife critically injured after electrocuted in hot tub at Mexico resort

A man has died and his wife is in critical condition after they were electrocuted in a Mexican resort’s hot tub, according to local authorities.

Jorge “N,” 43, died Tuesday and Lizeth “N” was injured as a result of “a possible electric discharge when both were inside the jacuzzi” in their private condo at Puerto Peãsco, Sonora, according to a translated Facebook statement from the General Prosecutor’s Office of Justice of the State of Sonora (FGJES). The resort is about 200 miles from Mexico’s northwest border with Arizona. (GoFundMe/TNS)

Jorge “N,” 43, died Tuesday and Lizeth “N” was injured as a result of “a possible electric discharge when both were inside the jacuzzi” in their private condo at Puerto Peãsco, Sonora, according to a translated Facebook statement from the General Prosecutor’s Office of Justice of the State of Sonora (FGJES). The resort is about 200 miles from Mexico’s northwest border with Arizona

Citing FGJES, TMZ identified the pair as spouses Jorge Guillen and Lizzette Zambrano.

Per the Sonora State Attorney General’s news release, Lizzette was transported to a U.S. hospital in critical condition, according to NBC affiliate KTSM. The General Prosecutor’s Office said she suffered burns consistent with electric shock.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. local time Tuesday at Sonoran Sea Resort, KTSM reports.

The General Prosecutor’s Office also reportedly said a witness who knows the couple said she saw them in the jacuzzi and, disturbed to find them unresponsive, called for help.

A GoFundMe for the couple’s family has been established and has raised more than $30,000 of its $50,000 goal at the time of publication.

“Our best friends have experienced a horrible accident,” reads the fundraiser’s description. “Jorge had a heart of gold and was always there for family and friends. The love they shared was one for ages. We are asking for your help to bring him home & help with medical expenses for her.”

The Sonoran Sea Resort did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.