I-15 reopens north of Salt Lake City after tanker rollover

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol officials say a tanker rollover crash closed a portion of Interstate 15 near Bountiful for more than five hours.

A semitrailer was hauling a main tanker and a second smaller trailer when the smaller trailer rolled for an unknown reason at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Highway Patrol officials say the crash caused the smaller trailer to rupture.

The trailer was hauling compressed calcium chloride, a chemical used for de-icing.

It’s unclear how many gallons spilled or how many gallons the tanker was hauling.

According to the Highway Patrol, nobody was injured in the rollover and the northbound lanes of I-15 in the area of the crash re-opened about 1:30 p.m.