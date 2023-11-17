61°F
Nation and World

IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash

By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press
November 17, 2023 - 10:02 am
 
Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Mini ...
Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Nov. 2, 2023. IBM has stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File)
An "X" sign sits atop the social media platform's headquarters, in San Francisco, on July 28, 2 ...
An "X" sign sits atop the social media platform's headquarters, in San Francisco, on July 28, 2023. IBM has stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Advertisers are fleeing social media platform X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the site in general, with billionaire owner Elon Musk inflaming tensions with his own tweets endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

IBM said this week that it stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Nazis — a fresh setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back big brands and their ad dollars, X’s main source of revenue.

The liberal advocacy group Media Matters said in a report Thursday that ads from Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal’s Bravo network and Comcast also were placed next to antisemitic material on X.

“IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” the company said in a terse statement.

Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal and Comcast didn’t respond immediately to requests seeking comment on their next steps.

The European Union’s executive branch said separately Friday that it’s pausing its advertising on X and other social media platforms, in part because of a surge in hate speech.

Musk sparked outcry this week with his own tweets responding to a user who accused Jews of hating white people and professing indifference to antisemitism. “You have said the actual truth,” Musk tweeted in a reply Wednesday.

Musk has faced accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on the platform since purchasing it last year, and the content on X has gained increased scrutiny since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

“X’s point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board — I think that’s something we can and should all agree on,” CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a tweet Thursday.

She was hired by Musk to rebuild ties with advertisers who fled after he took over, concerned that his easing of content restrictions was allowing hateful and toxic speech to flourish and that would harm their brands.

“When it comes to this platform — X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s no place for it anywhere in the world — it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop,” Yaccarino said.

The accounts that Media Matters found posting antisemitic material will no longer be monetizable and the specific posts will be labeled “sensitive media,” according to a statement from X.

The head of the Anti-Defamation League hit back at Musk’s tweets this week, in the latest clash between the prominent Jewish civil-rights organization and the billionaire businessman.

“At a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one’s influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said Thursday on X.

Musk met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in September, with Netanyahu telling the Tesla CEO that he hopes he can find a way to roll back antisemitism and other forms of hatred within the limits of the First Amendment.

The European Commission, meanwhile, said it’s putting all of its social media ad efforts on hold because of an “alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech” on platforms in recent weeks.

The commission, the 27-nation EU’s executive arm, said in a statement that it is advising its services to “refrain from advertising at this stage on social media platforms where such content is present,” adding the freeze doesn’t affect its official accounts on X.

————

AP Technology Writer Matt O’Brien contributed from Providence, Rhode Island.

THE LATEST
Dr. George Tanaka, left, an eye surgeon, joins demonstrators as they shut down the San Francisc ...
Cease-fire demonstrators disruptive on both sides of US
By Janie Har The Associated Press

Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked bridges on both sides of the United States on Thursday, including a major span into San Francisco during a global trade summit involving President Joe Biden and other world leaders.

In this image taken from video released by Israeli Defense Forces, Thursday, Nov 16, 2023, Isra ...
Body of hostage found near Shifa Hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery and Lee Keath The Associated Press

Israeli troops for a second day searched Shifa Hospital for traces of Hamas. They displayed what they said were a tunnel entrance and weapons found inside the compound.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo ...
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza
By Najib Jobain and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said.

Flowers and flags are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation ...
Suspect arrested in death of Jewish demonstrator in California
By John Antczak and Julie Watson The Associated Press

Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, will be booked into jail for investigation of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Paul Kessler, 69, in Thousand Oaks, California.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses members of t ...
Security Council resolution seeks urgent humanitarian pauses, corridors in Gaza
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

The U.S. and U.K. abstained because of the resolution’s failure to condemn Hamas’ terrorist attacks into Israel on Oct. 7, and Russia because of its failure to demand a humanitarian cease-fire, which Israel and the United States oppose.

