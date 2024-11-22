ICC issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu on Gaza ‘war crimes’

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Former ‘Empire’ actor’s conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned

Israeli Defense Forces soldiers mourn at the grave of Sgt. First Class (res.) Roi Sasson, who was killed in action in the Gaza Strip, during his funeral at Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The Hague-based court’s announcement on Thursday followed a request by the ICC’s chief prosecutor to judges in May, and relates to Israel’s ongoing war against the Iran-backed terrorist group. The court also issued warrants for former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, who Israel says was killed in Gaza months ago.

The Israeli government has repeatedly denied the allegations and said its operations against Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., European Union and Canada — comply with international laws.

“Israel rejects the absurd and false actions and accusations by the ICC,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement after the warrants were issued. “No anti-Israel decision will prevent Israel from protecting its citizens.”

Many of Israel’s Western allies, including the U.K., France, Germany and Canada, are ICC signatories. That means they’re obligated to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they visit but there’s nothing that would force such a move.

Dutch and Canadian leaders, for example, signaled they would respect the warrants. Meanwhile, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the ICC decision was “shameful” and Argentina’s President Javier Milei expressed “profound disagreement,” but both Netanyahu allies stopped short of saying they would ignore the warrants.

The U.S., Israel’s main backer, isn’t a signatory and has rejected the court’s authority. President Joe Biden had said the decision of the prosecutor, Karim Khan, to seek the warrants was “outrageous.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that the prosecutor failed to give Israel a “meaningful opportunity” to engage amid other “troubling process errors.”

President-elect Donald Trump is likely to take an equally dim view, with some of his Cabinet picks saying the U.S. would sanction the ICC if its judges agreed to issue warrants.

Rep. Michael Waltz, who Trump has chosen as his national security advisor, responded to the ICC’s announcement by saying the court had “no credibility.”

“You can expect a strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC” in January, when Trump enters office, Waltz said on X.

Israel went to war with Hamas after the terrorist group raided the south of the country on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 hostage. About 44,000 people have been killed in Israel’s subsequent offensive in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said the decision fails to account for the plight of the roughly 100 hostages still held by Hamas and the group’s use of civilians as human shields.

“It ignores the basic fact that Israel was barbarically attacked and has the duty and right to defend its people,” Herzog said on X.