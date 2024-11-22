57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

ICC issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu on Gaza ‘war crimes’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference in Jerusalem o ...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference in Jerusalem on March 17, 2024. (Leo Correa/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Israeli Defense Forces soldiers mourn at the grave of Sgt. First Class (res.) Roi Sasson, who w ...
Israeli Defense Forces soldiers mourn at the grave of Sgt. First Class (res.) Roi Sasson, who was killed in action in the Gaza Strip, during his funeral at Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
More Stories
Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, speaks to reporters outside an election integrity v ...
Trump chooses Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Gaetz withdraws
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago ...
Former ‘Empire’ actor’s conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned
A Michigan company is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of ground beef products because of a p ...
167K pounds of ground beef products recalled by Michigan company
Sophia Park, center, is the youngest person to pass the California State Bar Exam. At 17 years ...
Teen becomes youngest person to pass California bar exam
By Sarah Jacob and Cagan Koc Bloomberg News
November 21, 2024 - 5:02 pm
 

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The Hague-based court’s announcement on Thursday followed a request by the ICC’s chief prosecutor to judges in May, and relates to Israel’s ongoing war against the Iran-backed terrorist group. The court also issued warrants for former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, who Israel says was killed in Gaza months ago.

The Israeli government has repeatedly denied the allegations and said its operations against Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., European Union and Canada — comply with international laws.

“Israel rejects the absurd and false actions and accusations by the ICC,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement after the warrants were issued. “No anti-Israel decision will prevent Israel from protecting its citizens.”

Many of Israel’s Western allies, including the U.K., France, Germany and Canada, are ICC signatories. That means they’re obligated to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they visit but there’s nothing that would force such a move.

Dutch and Canadian leaders, for example, signaled they would respect the warrants. Meanwhile, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the ICC decision was “shameful” and Argentina’s President Javier Milei expressed “profound disagreement,” but both Netanyahu allies stopped short of saying they would ignore the warrants.

The U.S., Israel’s main backer, isn’t a signatory and has rejected the court’s authority. President Joe Biden had said the decision of the prosecutor, Karim Khan, to seek the warrants was “outrageous.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that the prosecutor failed to give Israel a “meaningful opportunity” to engage amid other “troubling process errors.”

President-elect Donald Trump is likely to take an equally dim view, with some of his Cabinet picks saying the U.S. would sanction the ICC if its judges agreed to issue warrants.

Rep. Michael Waltz, who Trump has chosen as his national security advisor, responded to the ICC’s announcement by saying the court had “no credibility.”

“You can expect a strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC” in January, when Trump enters office, Waltz said on X.

Israel went to war with Hamas after the terrorist group raided the south of the country on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 hostage. About 44,000 people have been killed in Israel’s subsequent offensive in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said the decision fails to account for the plight of the roughly 100 hostages still held by Hamas and the group’s use of civilians as human shields.

“It ignores the basic fact that Israel was barbarically attacked and has the duty and right to defend its people,” Herzog said on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Amos Hochstein, center, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, and US Ambassador to Lebanon L ...
U.S. envoy: Israel-Hezbollah truce ‘within our grasp’
By Kareem Chehayeb, Wafaa Shurafa and Fatma Khaled The Associated Press

A United States envoy said an agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah war is “within our grasp” after talks in Lebanon on Tuesday.

FILE - Mehmet Oz visits the AW Driving School & License Testing Center in Allentown, Pa., S ...
Trump chooses TV’s Dr. Oz to run Medicare and Medicaid
By Fatima Hussein and Amanda Seitz Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions.

MORE STORIES