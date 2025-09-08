Iconic LAX airport sign is being removed letter by letter. Here’s why

The giant “LAX” sign that has welcomed travelers to Los Angeles International Airport for the last 25 years is coming down.

Starting with the letter "X" work has begun on removing the iconic LAX sign to make way for major roadway improvements around the Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 5, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The giant “LAX” sign that has welcomed travelers to Los Angeles International Airport for the last 25 years is temporarily coming down to make way for major roadway projects.

Crews began taking down the 32-foot-tall sign Thursday night, starting with the “X,” as part of an upcoming reconfiguration of the surrounding roads.

Reconstruction will include pedestrian enhancements, improved signage and more direct access to airport economy parking on a 4.4-mile-stretch of reconfigured roadway, according to Los Angeles World Airports.

The project is expected to remove hundreds of vehicles from Sepulveda Boulevard traffic at any given time once it is completed.

In a statement, Michael Christensen, chief airport development officer for Los Angeles World Airports, said the reconstruction project is a significant milestone for LAX as the airport authority is working to make it more efficient and accessible for travelers as both the World Cup in 2026 and the Summer Olympics in 2028 loom large for the region.

This is just one part of LAX’s Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program, which aims to reduce cars and traffic buildup by taking cars previously queued along Sepulveda Boulevard onto dedicated, elevated roadways separate from local traffic.

“While the LAX sign will be taking a break from the spotlight, our teams and contracting partners will be hard at work on roadway improvements that will provide long-term benefits to employees, travelers and our surrounding communities, creating a world-class airport experience for years to come,” Christensen said.

The letters will be taken down one by one starting with “X” and ending with “L,” and will be stored at the LAWA yard across the street from its current site.

When the reconstruction project is complete, the sign will be relocated to ensure “compatibility with the new road designs and integrated into the broader improvements planned for the area,” according to airport officials.

There isn’t a set timeline for a return of the iconic letters.

Officials project that the elevated roadways entering the central terminal area of LAX will be completed before the 2028 Olympics. Completion of the entire project is set for the year 2030.

The three-dimensional sign was installed as part of an $80-million facelift of the airport’s main entrance ahead of the Democratic National Convention in 2000.

At the time, it was LAX’s first major beautification project since the 1984 Olympics, with an aim of it becoming “as much a symbol of Los Angeles as the Hollywood sign.”