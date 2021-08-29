91°F
Nation and World

Ida rips Louisiana, heads northeast; morning may reveal extent of damage

By Rebecca Santana, Kevin McGill and janet McConnaughey The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 - 8:11 am
 
Updated August 29, 2021 - 11:38 pm
A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears ...
A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter at first light as the early eff ...
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter at first light as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early ...
A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early ...
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A man walks along businesses with protective boarding in the French Quarter as the early effect ...
A man walks along businesses with protective boarding in the French Quarter as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A man walks along businesses with protective boarding in the French Quarter as the early effect ...
A man walks along businesses with protective boarding in the French Quarter as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A person watches the wind and waves at the Gulfport Municipal Marina as outer bands of Hurrican ...
A person watches the wind and waves at the Gulfport Municipal Marina as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
New Orleans suffers massive power outages as a result of Hurricane Ida
A person watches the wind and waves near the Gulfport Municipal Marina as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, A ...
Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A spectator photographs flood waters at the Port Gulfport Marina as he watches the arrival of H ...
A spectator photographs flood waters at the Port Gulfport Marina as he watches the arrival of Hurricane Ida Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New ...
A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Keenan Jupiter corrals his Shetland Ponies to put them into their stables in advance of approac ...
Keenan Jupiter corrals his Shetland Ponies to put them into their stables in advance of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captur ...
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA's GOES-16 shows Hurricane Ida making landfall near Port Fourchon, La., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (NOAA via AP)
An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer b ...
An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A young girl blocks her face from the wind and rain produced by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Aug. 29, ...
A young girl blocks her face from the wind and rain produced by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that was still unfolding and promised more destruction.

Forecasters warned of damaging winds, heavy rainfall that could cause flash floods and life-threatening storm surge as Ida continued its rampage Monday through southeastern Louisiana and then moved into Mississippi. It made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland.

Ida was already blamed for at least one death in Louisiana. Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone injured by a fallen tree at a home in Prairieville outside Baton Rouge and confirmed the death, the office said Sunday on Facebook. The victim was not identified.

Sunrise Monday may reveal the extent of damage, officials said.

The power outage in New Orleans, meanwhile, heightened the city’s vulnerability to flooding and left hundreds of thousands of people without air conditioning and refrigeration in sweltering summer heat.

As Ida made landfall Sunday, the rising ocean swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle and roofs on buildings around Port Fourchon blew off. The hurricane then churned through the far southern Louisiana wetlands, putting the more than 2 million people living in and around New Orleans and Baton Rouge under threat.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said rescue crews would not be able to immediately help those who were stranded as the storm raged. And he warned his state to brace for potentially weeks of recovery.

“Many, many people are going to be tested in ways that we can only imagine today,” the governor told a news conference Sunday.

But he added, “There is always light after darkness, and I can assure you we are going to get through this.”

‘Never in my life’

In Baton Rouge, 27-year-old Robert Owens watched the sky in his neighborhood light up as transformers blew up all around him.

“Never in my life have I encountered something this major,” he said as giant gusts rattled his home’s windows.

Several trees had collapsed on neighbors’ properties, but it was too dark to see the full extent of the damage, he said.

Significant flooding was reported late Sunday night in LaPlace, a community adjacent to Lake Pontchartrain, meteorologists in New Orleans said. Many people took to social media, pleading for boat rescues as the water rose.

No power in New Orleans

The entire city of New Orleans late Sunday was without power, according to city officials. The city’s power supplier — Entergy — confirmed that the only power in the city was coming from generators, the city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter. The message included a screenshot that cited “catastrophic transmission damage” for the power failure.

The city relies on Entergy for backup power for the pumps that remove storm water from city streets. Rain from Ida is expected to test that pump system.

Overall, more than 1 million customers in Louisiana were without power, and another 40,000 or so in Mississippi were in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide.

In New Orleans, wind tore at awnings and caused buildings to sway and water to spill out of Lake Pontchartrain. The Coast Guard office there received more than a dozen reports of breakaway barges, said Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom. Officials said Ida’s swift intensification to a massive hurricane in just three days left no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of New Orleans’ 390,000 residents.

In Lafitte, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of New Orleans, a loose barge struck a bridge, according to Jefferson Parish officials. And U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Ricky Boyette said engineers detected a “negative flow” on the Mississippi River as a result of storm surge.

Industrial area in target

Ida was churning in one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors — home to a large number of petrochemical sites.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality was in contact with more than 1,500 oil refineries, chemical plants and other sensitive facilities and will respond to any reported pollution leaks or petroleum spills, agency spokesman Greg Langley said.

Louisiana is also home to two nuclear power plants, one near New Orleans and another about 27 miles (about 43 kilometers) northwest of Baton Rouge.

The region getting Ida’s worst is also already reeling from a resurgence of COVID-19 infections due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

Hospitals already full with virus patients

New Orleans hospitals planned to ride out the storm with their beds nearly full, as similarly stressed hospitals elsewhere had little room for evacuated patients. And shelters for those fleeing their homes carried an added risk of becoming flashpoints for new infections.

Comparisons to the Aug. 29, 2005, landfall of Katrina weighed heavily on residents. Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans. Ida’s hurricane-force winds stretched 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the storm’s eye, or about half the size of Katrina, and officials emphasized that the city’s levee system has been massively improved.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Louisiana. He said Sunday the country was praying for the best for the state and would put its “full might behind the rescue and recovery” effort once the storm passes.

