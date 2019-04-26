Illinois agency reviews 2 workers amid boy’s death probe

A memorial for 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund grows outside of his family's home on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Crystal Lake, Ill. An autopsy determined the boy died from blunt force trauma to his head and had been struck multiple times. The child's parents, 36-year-old Joann Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr., appeared in court Thursday on first-degree murder and other charges. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)

A memorial for 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund grows outside of his family's home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Crystal Lake, Ill. The child's parents, 36-year-old Joann Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr., appeared in court Thursday on first-degree murder and other charges. A judge ordered both held in jail on $5 million bail. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)

This combination of undated photos provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Department in Woodstock, Ill., on Thursday, April 25, 2019 shows JoAnn Cunningham, left, and Andrew Freund Sr. The two have been charged in the murder of their five year-old son, Andrew "AJ" Freund. A criminal complaint filed Thursday, April 25, 2019, outlines first-degree murder, aggravated battery and several other charges against the couple. A judge set bail at $5 million for each parent. (McHenry County Sheriff's Department via AP)

A memorial for 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund grows outside of his family's home on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Crystal Lake, Ill. An autopsy determined the boy died from blunt force trauma to his head and had been struck multiple times. The child's parents, 36-year-old Joann Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr., appeared in court Thursday on first-degree murder and other charges. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO — Illinois’ child-welfare agency removed two employees from case work Friday while officials review their interaction with a family whose 5-year-old son was found beaten to death and covered in plastic in a shallow grave.

The Department of Children and Family Services said it is “conducting a comprehensive review of our work” with the family of Andrew “AJ” Freund, whose parents reported him missing April 19 but who now have been charged with murder in his death.

“Both the caseworker and the supervisor responsible for this case have been placed on administrative duty and will have no casework responsibilities as this review takes place,” a statement from the agency said. “DCFS will also be reviewing all cases that have been handled by these two employees.”

DCFS spokesman Jassen Strokosch declined to name the employees.

The development came as the agency’s new director, Marc D. Smith, prepared to testify Friday afternoon before a House appropriations committee examining budget requests from several agencies. State

Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, a Chicago Democrat who heads the House Adoption and Child Welfare Committee, said Smith should expect tough questioning about the agency’s action not only in AJ’s case but the deaths since February of two other children under DCFS watch.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker directed the research center Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago to issue what Pritzker called “actionable recommendations” into how the DCFS’s Intact Family Services Unit functions. A report is expected next month.

Prosecutors allege AJ’s parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham, forced the boy to stand in a cold shower and beat him at the home in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake.

DCFS released a timeline of events detailing the agency’s interaction with the family dating to 2012, including Cunningham’s role as a DCFS foster parent before AJ and a younger brother were born. It showed the last contact came in December, when bruising on AJ was attributed to the family dog. That case was closed in January.

———

O’Connor reported from Springfield, Illinois.