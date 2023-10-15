66°F
Nation and World

Illinois family fears mother, daughter taken hostage by Hamas

By Melissa Perez Winder and Claire Savage The Associated Press
October 14, 2023 - 8:51 pm
 
Sigal Zamir, left, and her husband, Avi, hold hands as they attend a prayer vigil for Judith Ra ...
Sigal Zamir, left, and her husband, Avi, hold hands as they attend a prayer vigil for Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. Judith and Natalie are missing while visiting relatives in Nahal Oz. Sigal is the sister of Natalie's father, Uri. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith Raa ...
In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith Raanan, left, and her daughter Natalie, 18, after Natalie's recent high school graduation. Judith and Natalie are missing while visiting relatives in Nahal Oz for Simchat Torah, a festive Jewish holiday that marks the conclusion of the annual reading of the Torah. (Raanan Family via AP)
In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith Raa ...
In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith Raanan, left, and her daughter Natalie, 18, after Natalie's recent high school graduation. Judith and Natalie are missing while visiting relatives in Nahal Oz for Simchat Torah. (Raanan Family via AP)
Sigal Zamir, right, is comforted at a prayer vigil for Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie o ...
Sigal Zamir, right, is comforted at a prayer vigil for Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. Judith and Natalie are missing while visiting relatives in Nahal Oz. Sigal is the sister of Natalie's father, Uri. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Judith Raanan and her teenage daughter, Natalie Raanan, were excited to travel to Israel to celebrate a relative’s 85th birthday and the Jewish holiday season, according to their rabbi.

The pair had been sending updates as the trip progressed and were enjoying “this really special mom and daughter time together,” Meir Hecht said.

The family hasn’t heard from either mother or daughter since a week ago, after Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack. The community in their suburb north of Chicago fears they are among roughly 150 people abducted by terrorists.

“We received this terrible news that Judith and her daughter Natalie are missing and apparently were most likely taken as hostages to Gaza,” Hecht said. “It feels like our community has been violated.”

They had been celebrating Simchat Torah, a festive Jewish holiday that marks the conclusion of the annual reading of the Torah. They were in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz in Israel about a mile from the Gaza border.

Natalie Raanan, 17, recently graduated from high school and was looking forward to taking a break and visiting family overseas, her uncle, Avi Zamir, said at a community event for the Raanans in Evanston on Thursday evening.

“Kind person. She’s a sweetheart. She loves animals,” Zamir said. “We fear for her. We pray for her. We hope she’s together with her mom.”

Through tears, Natalie Raanan’s aunt, Sigal Zamir, said: “I pray for them to come back alive. They’re innocent and loving, and they didn’t do anything.”

Just before she left for Israel, Judith Raanan dropped off a pink prayer book for the Hechts’ 7-year-old daughter, who loves the color, said Yehudis Hecht, the rabbi’s wife and Judith’s friend.

“Judith, we’re thinking of you. Of your resilience, your hope, your love, your generosity, your faith and strength,” Yehudis Hecht said. “We know you’re a strong woman and we pray that we see you safely very soon with your dear Natalie.”

