Images from Israel paint gruesome picture of Hamas attack — PHOTOS

Images from government agencies and social media accounts, including those of Benjamin Netanyahu, show the extent of the Hamas terrorist attack.

Israeli soldiers stand next to the bodies of Israelis killed by Hamas militants in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Many Israelis were killed or taken captive when Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militants who entered from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas carried out a surprise, multi-front attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating the country by land, air and sea. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

(@Israel/Twitter)

(@Israel/Twitter)

(@Israel/Twitter)

An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militants who entered from the Gaza strip in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)

Israeli soldiers stand next to the bodies of Israelis killed by Hamas militants in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Many Israelis were killed or taken captive when Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

(@Israel/Twitter)

(@Israel/Twitter)

Images from Israeli government agencies and social media accounts, including those of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, show the extent of the vicious Hamas terrorist attack.

Early on the morning of Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip blasted through the Israeli security fence and streamed into Israel, killing more than 1,300 people. Roughly 1,500 Hamas terrorists were killed inside Israel, officials said.

Warning: Extremely disturbing and graphic images.