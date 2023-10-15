66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Images from Israel paint gruesome picture of Hamas attack — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2023 - 9:28 pm
 
Israeli soldiers stand next to the bodies of Israelis killed by Hamas militants in kibbutz Kfar ...
Israeli soldiers stand next to the bodies of Israelis killed by Hamas militants in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Many Israelis were killed or taken captive when Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militants who e ...
An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militants who entered from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas carried out a surprise, multi-front attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating the country by land, air and sea. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
(@Israel/Twitter)
(@Israel/Twitter)
(@Israel/Twitter)
(@Israel/Twitter)
(@Israel/Twitter)
(@Israel/Twitter)
An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militants who e ...
An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militants who entered from the Gaza strip in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)
Israeli soldiers stand next to the bodies of Israelis killed by Hamas militants in kibbutz Kfar ...
Israeli soldiers stand next to the bodies of Israelis killed by Hamas militants in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Many Israelis were killed or taken captive when Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
(@Israel/Twitter)
(@Israel/Twitter)
(@Israel/Twitter)
(@Israel/Twitter)

Images from Israeli government agencies and social media accounts, including those of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, show the extent of the vicious Hamas terrorist attack.

Early on the morning of Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip blasted through the Israeli security fence and streamed into Israel, killing more than 1,300 people. Roughly 1,500 Hamas terrorists were killed inside Israel, officials said.

Warning: Extremely disturbing and graphic images.

MOST READ
1
High roller offers $500K reward, says he was drugged while gambling
High roller offers $500K reward, says he was drugged while gambling
2
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
3
California’s millennials coming to Nevada in droves, study says
California’s millennials coming to Nevada in droves, study says
4
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
5
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People shout slogans during a protest demanding the release of dozens of Israelis who have been ...
Israel redoubles warnings for Gaza residents to move south
By Wafaa Shurafa and Joseph Krauss Tbe Associated Press

Workers at an Israeli military base received special rabbinical approval to continue identifying Hamas attack victims during the Sabbath.

Sigal Zamir, left, and her husband, Avi, hold hands as they attend a prayer vigil for Judith Ra ...
Illinois family fears mother, daughter taken hostage by Hamas
By Melissa Perez Winder and Claire Savage The Associated Press

Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie had flown to Israel to celebrate a relative’s birthday but have not been heard from since Hamas launched its surprise attack.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks during his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Pri ...
US urges China to help prevent widening of Israel-Hamas war
By Iain Marlow and Jacob Gu Bloomberg News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked with his Beijing counterpart in an effort to prevent Hezbollah and other actors from attacking Israel.

More stories
Israel responds to Hamas firing 5K rockets, infiltration
Israel responds to Hamas firing 5K rockets, infiltration
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
LETTER: Biden must stand with Israel
LETTER: Biden must stand with Israel
Iranian official to Israel: Stop Gaza attacks or risk ‘huge earthquake’
Iranian official to Israel: Stop Gaza attacks or risk ‘huge earthquake’
Israel redoubles warnings for Gaza residents to move south
Israel redoubles warnings for Gaza residents to move south
COMMENTARY: Confronting evil
COMMENTARY: Confronting evil