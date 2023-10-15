Images from Israel paint gruesome picture of Hamas attack — PHOTOS
Images from Israeli government agencies and social media accounts, including those of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, show the extent of the vicious Hamas terrorist attack.
Early on the morning of Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip blasted through the Israeli security fence and streamed into Israel, killing more than 1,300 people. Roughly 1,500 Hamas terrorists were killed inside Israel, officials said.
Warning: Extremely disturbing and graphic images.