Images from Ukraine show war at the 100-day mark — PHOTOS

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 - 7:05 pm
 
Natali Sevriukova stands near her house after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25 ...
Natali Sevriukova stands near her house after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A man recovers items from a shop that caught fire from a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Fr ...
A man recovers items from a shop that caught fire from a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Roads are empty during curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Roads are empty during curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ukrainian troops escort a suspected Russian agent in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP ...
Ukrainian troops escort a suspected Russian agent in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A moving car is visible through the viewfinder of a Dragunov sniper rifle, from a Ukrainian arm ...
A moving car is visible through the viewfinder of a Dragunov sniper rifle, from a Ukrainian army position in the northern part of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The Dragunov was created by the Soviet Union in the 1960s. (AP Photo/Ricard Garcia Vilanova)

Unsparing images from Ukraine show war at the 100-day mark

How many buildings have been obliterated in Ukraine? How many limbs lost, children brutalized, refugees put to flight? How many mothers and fathers, sons and daughters killed?

How many dreams have been destroyed?

There is no accounting of a war that launched in late winter, continued through spring, reaches the 100-day mark on Friday and is likely to drag on for seasons to come. The conflict unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin defies statistics. It is a story best told in unsparing images of human suffering and resilience.

Associated Press photographers have captured the terror — people diving to the floor of a Mariupol hospital as bombs fall around them; a mob of refugees, huddled under a bridge. They have captured the tears of grieving survivors, and of families separated by the war.

They have shown us the playfulness of a soldier, lightheartedly kicking a ball amid the carnage; of another soldier, leading an impromptu chorale. They have shown us a chilling view of a car driving down a highway, through the sight of a Ukrainian sniper. They have shown us a landscape littered with buildings in ruins and the carcasses of Russian tanks.

And so many bodies. Bodies in trenches and half-buried in hillsides and arrayed on pavements and lying in pools of blood and carried in coffins. A soldier spread out like a statue in a Christ-like pose on a metal barrier. An arm extended in the dirt.

This is a country that has been transformed in the blink of an eye. A hundred days ago, a bathtub was for bathing; now, it is a place where a little girl and her dog hide from bombs.

What will it be like, 100 days from now?

THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
2 people, shooter die outside Iowa megachurch
The Associated Press

The three people died outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, according to the Story County Sheriff’s Office.

(Getty Images)
Multiple people shot at Wisconsin funeral
The Associated Press

Police say a shooting at a cemetery south of Milwaukee Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple victims.

FILE - Water flies from a sprinkler on a lawn in Sacramento, Calif., on July 8, 2021. The State ...
Unprecedented water restrictions go into effect across LA
By Jaimie Ding and Hayley Smith Los Angeles Times

Millions of Los Angeles residents awakened Wednesday to a new, more arid future as unprecedented water restrictions went into effect across Southern California.

 
Biden pursues tougher gun laws in passionate speech
The Associated Press

In an address to the nation Thursday night, President Joe Biden called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines after a string of mass shootings in the country.

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in ...
4 killed in Tulsa shooting, shooter also dead
The Associated Press

Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.

 
Verdicts announced in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
By Denise Lavoie The Associated Press

A jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.