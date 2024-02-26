71°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

In Israel-Hamas war protest, US airman dies after setting himself ablaze

By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
February 26, 2024 - 1:14 pm
 
A family walks up to the entrance of the Israeli Embassy, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Washington. ...
A family walks up to the entrance of the Israeli Embassy, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Washington. An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he "will no longer be complicit in genocide." (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
In this image taken from video, police are deployed outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, ...
In this image taken from video, police are deployed outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, after an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force was critically injured after setting himself ablaze outside the diplomatic compound. (WJLA via AP)
Palestinians wait for humanitarian aid on a beachfront in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 2 ...
Palestinians wait for humanitarian aid on a beachfront in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa)
Posters of kidnapped people line the gates at the entrance of the Israeli Embassy, Monday, Feb. ...
Posters of kidnapped people line the gates at the entrance of the Israeli Embassy, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Washington. An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he "will no longer be complicit in genocide." (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
In this image taken from video, police are deployed outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, ...
In this image taken from video, police are deployed outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, after an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force was critically injured after setting himself ablaze outside the diplomatic compound. (WJLA via AP)

WASHINGTON — An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he “will no longer be complicit in genocide.”

The 25-year-old airman, Aaron Bushnell, of San Antonio, Texas, died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Bushnell had walked up to the embassy shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday and began livestreaming on the video streaming platform Twitch, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials believe the man started a livestream, set his phone down and then doused himself in accelerant and ignited the flames. At one point, he said he “will no longer be complicit in genocide,” the person said. The video was later removed from the platform, but law enforcement officials have obtained and reviewed a copy.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

In a statement Monday, the Air Force said, “The individual involved in yesterday’s incident succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night.” The Air Force said it would provide additional information a day after military officials complete notifying his next of kin.

The incident happened as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking cabinet approval for a military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah while a temporary cease-fire deal is being negotiated. Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has drawn criticisms, including genocide claims against the Palestinians.

Israel has adamantly denied the genocide allegations and says it is carrying out operations in accordance with international law in the Israel-Hamas war.

In December, a person self-immolated outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta and used gasoline as an accelerant, according to Atlanta’s fire authorities. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene, and the act was believed to be one of “extreme political protest.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli soldiers carry the casket of Staff sergeant Narya Belete during his funeral in Netanya, ...
Israel starts preparations to expand ground operation
By Wafaa Shurafa, Tia Goldenberg and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the army had presented to the War Cabinet its operational plan for Rafah.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Trump takes S. Carolina primary; Haley has no plans to drop out
By Meg Kinnard and Will Weissert The Associated Press

The former president was declared the winner just seconds after the polls closed at 4 p.m. PT. Exit poll data allowed NBC News and other media to name him a landslide winner.

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower ...
US, British answer terrorist surge in Red Sea attacks on ships
By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press

Fighter jets hit about 18 sites across multiple locations, targeting missiles, launchers, rockets, drones and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles.

More stories
Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security and civilian affairs in Gaza
Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security and civilian affairs in Gaza
Israel starts preparations to expand ground operation
Israel starts preparations to expand ground operation
Progress in cease-fire, hostage-release talks
Progress in cease-fire, hostage-release talks
Israel plans to move ahead with military offensive in south Gaza
Israel plans to move ahead with military offensive in south Gaza
Qatar gets ‘positive’ response from Hamas on cease-fire plan
Qatar gets ‘positive’ response from Hamas on cease-fire plan
Blinken ends latest Mideast mission
Blinken ends latest Mideast mission