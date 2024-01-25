50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

In-N-Out to close first location in its 75-year history due to wave of crime

The Associated Press
January 25, 2024 - 9:13 am
 
Customers line up at the In-N-Out drive-thru off Hegenberger Road in Oakland, Calif., on Monday ...
Customers line up at the In-N-Out drive-thru off Hegenberger Road in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. In-N-Out will close its only restaurant in Oakland because of a wave of car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies targeting customers and employees alike, the company announced. The burger joint in a busy corridor near the Oakland International Airport will close on March 24, 2024. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)
A sign warns patrons of car break-ins at the In-N-Out restaurant off Hegenberger Road in Oaklan ...
A sign warns patrons of car break-ins at the In-N-Out restaurant off Hegenberger Road in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. In-N-Out will close its only restaurant in Oakland because of a wave of car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies targeting customers and employees alike, the company announced. The burger joint in a busy corridor near the Oakland International Airport will close on March 24, 2024. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. — In-N-Out Burger says it will close its first location in its 75-year history due to a wave of car break-ins, property damage, theft and robberies affecting customers and employees alike at its only restaurant in Oakland, California.

The fast-food burger joint in a busy corridor near Oakland International Airport will close on March 24 because even though the company has taken “repeated steps to create safer conditions our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized,” Denny Warnick, In-N-Out’s chief operating officer, said in a statement Wednesday.

“We feel the frequency and severity of the crimes being encountered by our customers and associates leave us no alternative,” Warnick said.

Oakland has seen a spike in property crime and robberies throughout the city located across the bay from San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The In-N-Out slated for closure is in a busy business corridor that attracts travelers headed to the airport and baseball fans who attend A’s games at the Coliseum. Since 2019, police have logged 1,335 incidents in the vicinity of the restaurant on Oakport Street — more than any other location in Oakland, the newspaper reported.

That number includes nine robberies, two commercial burglaries, four domestic violence incidents and 1,174 car break-ins, according to Oakland police data shared with the Chronicle. The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for the data and comment from The Associated Press.

Sean Crawford, who works in a building around the corner from the restaurant, told the newspaper that last year, he saw two people get out of a car and go from vehicle to vehicle in the In-N-Out drive-thru lane, robbing people at gunpoint.

In-N-Out Burger is based in Irvine, California.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao told KTVU-TV that more police officers have been assigned to the area but that more needs to be done.

“As mayor, I have prioritized this critical gateway to Oakland,” Thao told the Oakland-based television station, adding that Oakland police have three cameras placed to monitor the area.

Thao’s office also provided statistics to show that property crime on Hegenberger Road, a major street near the burger joint that connects the airport to the Coliseum, trended downward at the end of 2023, with car break-ins down 43% from 308 incidents to 176 incidents, and thefts down by 49%.

MOST READ
1
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
2
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
3
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
4
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
5
‘Iconic plan’: A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding
‘Iconic plan’: A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cuper ...
iPhone users urged to immediately turn on Apple’s new Stolen Device Protection
By Kelvin Chan AP Business Writer

Apple rolled out an update to its iOS operating system this week with a feature called Stolen Device Protection that makes it a lot harder for phone thieves to access key functions and settings. Users are being urged to turn it on immediately.

Israeli protesters block a highway during a protest demanding the immediate release of the Isra ...
Qatar lashes out at Netanyahu over critical remarks
By Najib Jobain, Jack Jeffery and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Qatar on Wednesday said it was “appalled” by leaked remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he criticized the country’s mediation efforts with Hamas.

Candidate supporters stand outside the Windham High School polling place in the presidential pr ...
Trump wins New Hampshire primary; rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
By Holly Ramer, Jill Colvin and Will Weissert The Associated Press

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe Biden.

More stories
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut
USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier returning home
USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier returning home
Thousands of Israeli soldiers shifting out of Gaza Strip
Thousands of Israeli soldiers shifting out of Gaza Strip
Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says
Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says
New Year’s Day across the globe — PHOTOS
New Year’s Day across the globe — PHOTOS
Biden bypasses Congress on emergency weapons sale to Israel
Biden bypasses Congress on emergency weapons sale to Israel