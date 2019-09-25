85°F
Nation and World

In rare move, PM Johnson urges opposition to call confidence vote

By Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless The Associated Press
September 25, 2019 - 4:14 am
 
Updated September 25, 2019 - 11:03 am

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged opposition parties to try to topple his government with a no-confidence vote.

In an extremely unusual move, Johnson said the government would welcome a no-confidence motion from any of the opposition parties. He said he would make time for such a vote on Thursday.

If the government lost, a two-week period would be triggered in which Johnson or another lawmaker could try to form a new government and win a subsequent confidence vote.

If that failed, there would be an election.

Johnson wants to hold an election in hope of breaking the stalemate over Brexit that has left Britain’s departure, scheduled for Oct. 31, in limbo.

Earlier this month lawmakers twice rejected a call for a snap poll.

Opposition lawmakers say they won’t trigger an election until the risk of crashing out of the EU next month without a divorce deal has been eliminated.

Johnson accuses his opponents of being scared of the public.

Ireland border discussed

The European Parliament’s top Brexit official says that the British government’s proposals on how to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland do not meet the conditions necessary to force a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations between the U.K. and the EU.

Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt told an EU parliamentary committee that the alternatives offered were “not meeting” the benchmarks the EU has set out for an orderly British exit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that the Irish border provision negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, is scrapped.

He also said the EU would be willing to grant an extension to Britain’s Oct. 31 Brexit date if London provided enough arguments to merit such a move.

Parliament a ‘disgrace’

British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has accused Parliament of being a “disgrace” as lawmakers returned for the first day of work since a bombshell court decision deemed Johnson’s suspension of Parliament illegal.

Cox’s baritone voice boomed across the House of Commons on Wednesday as he defended the advice he gave to Johnson saying the suspension was legal. He accused lawmakers of being “too cowardly” to vote for a motion of no-confidence in the government, which would trigger an early election.

Cox called it a “dead Parliament” that lacked the moral right “to sit on these green benches.”

Cox added, “this Parliament should have the courage to face the electorate, but it won’t, because so many of them are really all about preventing us leaving the European Union. But the time is coming, the time is coming, Mr. Speaker, when even these turkeys won’t be able to prevent Christmas.”

Parliament opened Wednesday morning, one day after the landmark ruling. The session was convened by House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, who had earlier called Johnson’s suspension a “constitutional outrage.”

Johnson is expected to face renewed calls for his resignation from some legislators. He says he will not step down.

Parliament is seeking to prevent Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 if no divorce deal is reached. Johnson says Britain will leave on that day with or without a deal.

