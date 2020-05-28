India, Russia, S. Korea have increases in virus infections

India had another record daily jump in coronavirus cases, while Russia reported a steady increase in its caseload even as it moved to swiftly ease restrictions in sync with the Kremlin’s ambitious political plans.

A Thai classical dancer wearing face shield to help curb the spread of the coronavirus performs at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Thai government continues to ease restrictions related to running business in capital Bangkok that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, photo, Teresa Navarro shows a picture of her mother Concepcion Rosinos , 97, in Madrid, Spain. Concepcion Rosinos was one of the residents at the Usera Center for the Elderly, who died during the coronavirus outbreak in Spain. More than 19,000 coronavirus deaths in Spain's nursing homes have prompted a re-examination of a system. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Leah Hu, left, and her brother Leon demonstrate the use of robots for serving purposes or for dirty dishes collection, as part of a tryout of measures to respect social distancing and help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the family's Royal Palace restaurant in Renesse, south-western Netherlands, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A health official wearing protective gear passes by people sitting and waiting for test for the new coronavirus at a public health center in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, May 28, 2020. South Korea on Thursday reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases in more than 50 days, a setback that could erase some of the hard-won gains that have made it a model for the rest of the world. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A woman walks past a mural honoring health care workers during the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Disinfection team disinfect the premises of the grand mosque in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Kosovo's mosques reopened on Thursday after more than two months of the virus lockdown. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

The developments come as the United States crossed a somber landmark of 100,000 coronavirus fatalities, meaning more Americans have died from the virus than were killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

South Korea reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases in more than 50 days, a setback that could erase some of the hard-won gains that have made it a model for the rest of the world.

What’s happening today

— Roughly 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees. About 41 million people have applied for aid since the virus outbreak intensified in March.

— The coronavirus has taken a gruesome death toll on Italian priests. But with more clergy dying yearly than being ordained even before the pandemic, priests in formation won’t be able to refill the ranks. Instead, they see a crucial opportunity to re-imagine the role of priests.

— Requiring patients to visit a medical office to get an abortion pill is needlessly risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of physicians allege in a lawsuit that seeks to suspend the federal rule.

— Reporters from The Associated Press have spoken to more than two dozen athletes from around the globe to get a sense of how concerned they are about resuming competition amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most have concerns about testing and potentially bringing the virus home to families.

— Broadcasting was once widely used in Latin America to teach basic math and literacy skills to rural children and adults. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, lessons on radio and TV are making a comeback, especially with the region’s weak internet connectivity.

— Spain’s more than 19,000 nursing home deaths are the most across Europe. It’s led to soul-searching over its elder-care system, particularly public nursing homes operated by private firms that seek to turn profits quickly by cutting staff, expenses and, some say, care to the bone.

— As the coronavirus spreads into indigenous lands in Brazil, a leader of the Kayapo indigenous group tells The Associated Press he wants President Jair Bolsonaro to stop loggers, miners and fishermen from illegally entering the territory, incursions he believes have spread of the virus.

One number

— 14 million: The U.N. World Food Program is warning that at least 14 million people could go hungry in Latin America as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. The new projections represent a startling increase, more than four times the 3.4 million who experienced severe food insecurity in 2019.

In other news

Future of dining: Some restaurant owners are seeking to welcome back in-person dining and adhere to social distancing rules. One Parisian restaurant is trying out enclosing each diner at a table in clear plastic shields suspended from the ceiling.

One good thing: If it hadn’t been for Igor Loparic and his charity, many in the northern Croatian Istria region would’ve had a harder time coping with the crisis brought on by the coronavirus.