Indiana lawmakers pass bill defining antisemitism, with compromises

Jewish students gather at the Helene G. Simon Hillel Center at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. An Indiana bill to address antisemitism on college campuses lost support from some members of the Jewish community after an amendment altered language surrounding criticism of Israel. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Mikayla Kaplan talks about her experiences on campus since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas during an interview at the Helene G. Simon Hillel Center at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. An Indiana bill to address antisemitism on college campuses lost support from some members of the Jewish community after an amendment altered language surrounding criticism of Israel. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Rabbi Sue Laikin Silberberg, executive director of Helene G. Simon Hillel Center talks about her experiences on campus since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas during an interview at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. An Indiana bill to address antisemitism on college campuses lost support from some members of the Jewish community after an amendment altered language surrounding criticism of Israel. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers came to a compromise Friday to pass a bill defining antisemitism in state education code.

The bill — meant to address antisemitism on college campuses — stalled this month amid persistent disagreement between lawmakers in the legislative session’s final days.

The final version accepted by both the House and Senate chambers made concessions in language that was opposed by critics of Israel.

Indiana House Republicans passed House Bill 1002 two months ago after listing it among their five priorities for the 2024 session. The legislation would broadly define antisemitism as religious discrimination, claiming it would “provide educational opportunities free of religious discrimination.”

This is the second time the House has tried to pass the legislation, but an identical bill died last year after failing to reach a committee hearing in the state Senate. The legislation rose to new importance this session in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The House bill used the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, and explicitly included “contemporary examples of antisemitism” provided by the alliance, which make references to Israel. These have been adopted by the U.S. Department of State.

State senators, however, passed an amended version of the bill Tuesday that removed language opposed by critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. The amended version still included the IHRA’s broad definition of antisemitism but deleted the alliance’s name and examples that include explicit references to Israel.

Some Jewish organizations called on lawmakers to reverse course and include the entirety of the original House bill.

The disagreement between the chambers prompted the bill to go to conference committee. Republican state Rep. Chris Jeter, the House bill’s author, said in committee Thursday he would prefer for lawmakers to add the IHRA name back to the bill, but keep the clause about its examples out.

The conference committee, a body consisting of lawmakers from both chambers, reached an agreement Friday to add the IHRA name back to the bill. The clause about its examples remained cut from the final version.

The bill was approved by both chambers of the General Assembly Friday evening with bipartisan support. It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for final review.