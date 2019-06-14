78°F
Nation and World

Indiana teen fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox

The Associated Press
June 14, 2019 - 6:41 am
 

GARY, Ind. — Police say a teenager who accompanied his father to sell an Xbox was killed in Gary.

Commander Jack Hamady says the 16-year-old Merrillville boy was in a car when he was shot Wednesday. The boy’s father had arranged to sell an Xbox to someone who had connected with him online.

The Post-Tribune says the Lake County coroner’s office identified the victim as Johnny Peluyera. No arrests have been made.

Gary police say online sellers and buyers should meet at a police station parking lot or a public place.

