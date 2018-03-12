Nation and World

Indiana woman pleads guilty in attempt to poison infant niece

March 12, 2018 - 3:15 pm
 

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A 19-year-old Indiana woman accused of trying to poison her 11-week-old niece by crushing painkillers and adding the powder to a bottle of breast milk has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda of Fort Wayne entered her plea Monday morning.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports that Rodriguez-Miranda was angry that her mother was allowing her brother, his fiance and the baby girl to live with them for longer than expected.

Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother saw text messages outlining her daughter’s plan and retrieved the bottles of powdered milk. Court documents show that one bottle had a greenish circle and was a different color than an untainted bottle. Doctors checked the baby but found she had not been poisoned.

Rodriguez-Miranda is to be sentenced May 18.

