Infant boy survives 35 hours under Russian apartment collapse

This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry taken from TV footage shows Emergency Situations employees save a 10-month-old baby at the scene of a collapsed section of an apartment building, in Magnitigorsk, a city of 400,000 about 870 miles southeast of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Rescue crews on Tuesday temporarily halted their search through the rubble in the city of Magnitogorsk while workers tried to remove or stabilize sections of the building in danger of collapse. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

MOSCOW — Rescuers on Tuesday pulled an infant boy alive from the rubble of an apartment building, some 35 hours after a collapse that killed at least seven people and left dozens missing.

They found the baby after hearing cries amid the debris. A section of the 10-story building in the city of Magnitogorsk collapsed on Monday following an explosion believed to have been triggered by a natural gas leak.

The boy was seriously injured and his recovery prospects were unclear.

The regional emergency ministry said earlier Tuesday that 37 residents of the building had not been accounted for. Hopes of finding survivors were dimmed by the harsh cold: Temperatures overnight were around minus 18 Celsius (0 Fahrenheit).

“The child was saved because it was in a crib and wrapped warmly,” regional governor Boris Dubrovsky was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Rescue crews had temporarily halted their search while workers tried to remove or stabilize sections of the building in danger of collapse.

Five people were hospitalized with injuries from the collapse in the city about 870 miles southeast of Moscow, the emergency ministry said.