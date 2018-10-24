Injured turtle at Maryland Zoo sheds wheelchair made of Legos

BALTIMORE — A wild turtle who came to the Maryland Zoo with a broken shell has traded his wheelchair made of Legos for a pile of mulch.
WMAR-TV reports that it’s time for the grapefruit-sized eastern box turtle to get ready for winter brumation, a period similar to hibernation during which reptiles become dormant to conserve energy.
Not your average LEGO® kit…
Read more: https://t.co/oQBGtgKHGU pic.twitter.com/OTTpIo7O1N
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) September 26, 2018
The turtle was found in July with fractures to the underside of his shell. After surgery, he was fitted with a custom wheelchair to keep his shell off the ground and enable his legs to move.
The Maryland Zoo posted a video showing staff removing his wheelchair to make it easier for him to burrow down for the next six months. The zoo built a large outdoor brumation habitat mimicking his natural habitat.
#LegoTurtle is preparing for brumation! We were careful to make sure no human or turtle stepped on any #Legos in the process @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/Ij3hN8oV3S
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) October 22, 2018