Inmate sentenced after breaking another inmate’s jaw over ramen

A Ward County Jail inmate accused of breaking another inmate’s jaw in two places during a fight over ramen noodles has been sentenced in state court.

Ramen noodles (Getty Images)

MINOT, N.D. — A Ward County Jail inmate accused of breaking another inmate’s jaw in two places during a fight over ramen noodles has been sentenced in state court.

The Minot Daily News reports that 33-year-old Jesse Levi Jones, was sentenced to time already served of 126 days and ordered to pay more than $2,000 for expenses.

Jones pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor assault.

Court documents show that the incident happened after 26-year-old inmate David Pieper Jr. accused Jones of stealing seven ramen noodle packages and a bowl from Pieper’s cell. Pieper was unable to talk about the fight at the time but gave a written account to investigators.

Authorities say security cameras showed Jones punching Pieper.