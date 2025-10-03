‘Insanely tasty’: This new Costco item is the talk of the food court

Although online shopping is undeniably convenient, there are some perks to making the trip to the store. You can pick out your own produce, select the perfect cut of meat, and stumble across new items you might not have spotted otherwise. And with Costco, there’s always something new and satisfying.

Of course, the food court is a reward all on its own. The $1.50 hot dog-and-drink combo is enough to justify the drive, but for anyone with a sweet tooth, the latest food court arrival might be the real reason to lace up your shoes and head out the door.

Just in time for fall, Costco has rolled out a Caramel Brownie Sundae, and it looks every bit as indulgent as it sounds.

Shared in an Instagram video on October 3, this new treasure has shoppers buzzing for good reason.

Even if your shopping list is short this weekend, this treat alone might make the trip worthwhile. Costco’s soft-serve vanilla ice cream is delicious on its own, but add in generous brownie chunks and a swirl of salted caramel, and you’ve got something that’s almost impossible to pass up. As @costcobuys reported, it’s “insanely tasty,“and from the looks of it, that’s no exaggeration.

Related: New $16 Harry Potter Sweet at Costco Is Pure Magic

And then there’s the price. At only $2.99, it feels like a steal. To put it in perspective, I grabbed ice cream at a local shop just last week and paid nearly $10 for two small vanilla cups. Costco’s sundae, on the other hand, delivers the full experience of soft serve, brownies, and salted caramel for far less.

Brownies and Ice Cream Make the Perfect Pair

Brownies and ice cream have been paired together for generations, and it’s easy to see why. The dense, chocolaty bite of a brownie against cold, creamy ice cream hits every note without being over the top. Toss in a ribbon of rich caramel, and the flavor gets even better. It’s the perfect balance to keep you going back for more.

A brownie with vanilla ice cream and caramel. Photo by Warren_Price via Getty Images

That’s why this sundae feels like such a win. Even if your Costco list is short, it’s worth swinging by the food court to try it out. With fall in the air and cravings for something cozy and sweet, the Caramel Brownie Sundae is quickly becoming a treat shoppers can’t stop talking about.