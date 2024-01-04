58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Iowa shooter, 17, kills sixth grader, wounds 5, police say

By Nicholas Riccardi and Hannah Fingerhut The Associated Press
January 4, 2024 - 7:46 am
 
Updated January 4, 2024 - 1:24 pm
A man and children leave the McCreary Community Building after being reunited following a shoot ...
A man and children leave the McCreary Community Building after being reunited following a shooting at Perry High School, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PERRY, Iowa — A sixth grader was killed and five other people were wounded by a 17-year-old suspect in a shooting Thursday at a small-town Iowa high school, authorities in Perry, Iowa, said.

The suspect died of what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and at least one of the victims is a school administrator, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Perry has about 8,000 residents and is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines, on the edge of the state capital’s metropolitan area. It is home to a large pork-processing plant, and low-slung, single story homes spread among trees now shorn of their leaves by winter. The high school and middle school are connected, sitting on the east edge of town.

High school senior Ava Augustus said she was in a counselor’s office, waiting for hers to arrive, when she heard three shots. She and other people barricaded the door, preparing to throw things if necessary, with a window being too small for an escape.

“And then we hear ‘He’s down. You can go out,’” Augustus said through tears. “And I run and you can just see glass everywhere, blood on the floor. I get to my car and they’re taking a girl out of the auditorium who had been shot in her leg.”

Three gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, a spokesperson for its health system said. Some other patients were transported to a second hospital in Des Moines, a spokesperson for MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center confirmed, declining to comment on the number of patients or their statuses.

Vigils were planned Thursday evening at a park and a local church. A post on the high school’s Facebook page said it would be closed Friday, with counseling services planned at the public library Friday and Saturday.

In Washington, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting. FBI agents from the Omaha-Des Moines office are assisting with the investigation led by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The shooting occurred in the backdrop of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had a campaign event scheduled in Perry at 9 a.m. about 1 1/2 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the high school but canceled it to have a prayer and intimate discussion with area residents.

Mass shootings across the U.S. have long brought calls for stricter gun laws from gun safety advocates, and Thursday’s did within hours. But that idea has been a non-starter for many Republicans, particularly in rural, GOP-leaning states like Iowa.

As of July 2021, Iowa does not require a permit to purchase a handgun or carry a firearm in public, though it mandates a background check for a person buying a handgun without a permit.

Ramaswamy said the shooting is a sign of a “psychological sickness” in the country. In Des Moines, GOP rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that gun violence “is more of a local and state issue” in an interview with the Des Moines Register and NBC News.

The high school in Perry is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. The town is more diverse than Iowa as a whole, with census figures showing that 31% of the residents are Hispanic, compared to less than 7% for the state. Those figures also show that nearly 19% of the town’s residents were born outside the U.S.

An active shooter was reported at 7:37 a.m. Thursday and officers arrived seven minutes later, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said. Emergency vehicles surrounded the middle and high school.

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Kevin Shelley, who drives a garbage truck, told his boss he had to run. “It was the most scared I’ve been in my entire life,” he said.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

“We all just jumped,” Kares said. “My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran.”

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, “Get out! Get out!” She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but didn’t know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her 3-year-old son.

“At that moment I didn’t care about anything except getting out because I had to get home with my son,” she said.

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

“I just want to know that he’s safe and OK,” Jolliff said. “They won’t tell me nothing.”

Fingerhut reported from Sioux City, Iowa. Associated Press writer Scott McFetridge and photojournalist Andrew Harnik contributed to this report from Perry, Iowa; Jim Salter contributed from O’Fallon, Missouri; Josh Funk contributed from Omaha, Nebraska. Trisha Ahmed from Minneapolis; Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington; Mike Balsamo in New York City; and John Hanna from Topeka, Kansas. AP researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York City.

MOST READ
1
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
2
Las Vegas Stanley cup fans brave rain for new Target exclusive mug
Las Vegas Stanley cup fans brave rain for new Target exclusive mug
3
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
4
5 new restaurants to start 2024 in Vegas
5 new restaurants to start 2024 in Vegas
5
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who heads the Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, speaks at ...
Houthis launch sea drone to attack ships hours after US, allies give final warning
By Tara Copp The Associated Press

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Navy operations in the Middle East, said it was the first time the Houthis had used an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, since their harassment of commercial ships in the Red Sea began after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

In this image taken from video, 13-year-old player named Willis Gibson reacts after playing a g ...
13-year-old becomes first to beat ‘unbeatable’ Tetris
By DAVID HAMILTON AP Technology Reporter

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it.

Ramon Preciado (left) and Christopher Preciado (right). Courtesy San Antonio Police Department
Father, son arrested in deaths of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
The Associated Press

A father and son in Texas have been charged in the killings of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared before Christmas and her boyfriend, who authorities say were fatally shot in the head before their bodies were moved and discovered days later in a car.

FILE- Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 30, 2008. The Justice Dep ...
Unsealed records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Epstein
By Michael R. Sisak, Rebecca Boone and David B. Caruso The Associated Press

Release of the sealed court documents could finally bring to rest years of speculation about who among the rich and powerful were participants in the Palm Beach resident’s sordid world of sexual abuse.

Iranian emergency services arrive at the site where two explosions in quick succession struck a ...
Iran blasts that killed nearly 100 add to Mideast tensions
By Arsalan Shahla, Patrick Sykes and Peter Martin Bloomberg News

The Iran attack is the latest sign that the war between Israel and Hamas risks widening into a broader regional conflict.

This undated image provided by Fadi Sckak shows a family photo of Abedalla Sckak with his wife ...
Mother, uncle of US serviceman rescued from Gaza in secret operation
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

The mother and uncle of a U.S. service member were safe outside of Gaza after being rescued from the fighting in a secret operation coordinated by the U.S., Israel, Egypt and others, a U.S. official said.

More stories
14 killed, 25 hurt in mass shooting at Prague university, police say
14 killed, 25 hurt in mass shooting at Prague university, police say
Man fires gun outside Jewish temple in upstate NY as Hanukkah begins, nobody injured
Man fires gun outside Jewish temple in upstate NY as Hanukkah begins, nobody injured
Haley slams DeSantis for link with congressman who voted against condemning antisemitism
Haley slams DeSantis for link with congressman who voted against condemning antisemitism
New Year’s Day across the globe — PHOTOS
New Year’s Day across the globe — PHOTOS
Police: Fight over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills sister
Police: Fight over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills sister
New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas
New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas