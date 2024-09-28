103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Iran Revolutionary Guard general died in Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah leader, reports say

A fire burns at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs Friday, Sept. 27, ...
A fire burns at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
More Stories
President Joe Biden speaks the the media after stepping off Air Force One at Dover Air Force Ba ...
Biden and Harris call the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a ‘measure of justice’
Smoke rises as a building collapses in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP ...
Hezbollah confirms its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, killed in Israeli airstrike
Container ships are moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific at the Port of Los Angeles in 2021. ...
Truck carrying lithium batteries sparks fire in Los Angeles
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations Gener ...
Netanyahu vows that Israel will keep ‘degrading Hezbollah’ until objectives met
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
September 28, 2024 - 2:23 pm
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A prominent general in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard died in an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Iranian media reported Saturday.

The killing of Gen. Abbas Nilforushan marks the latest casualty suffered by Iran as the nearly yearlong Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip teeters on the edge of becoming a regional conflict. His death further ratchets up pressure on Iran to respond, even as Tehran has signaled in recent months that it wants to negotiate with the West over sanctions crushing its economy.

Nilforushan, 58, was killed Friday in the strike in Lebanon in which Nasrallah died, the state-owned newspaper Tehran Times reported. Ahmad Reza Pour Khaghan, the deputy head of Iran’s judiciary, also confirmed Nilforushan’s death, describing him as a “guest to the people of Lebanon,” the state-run IRNA news agency said.

Khaghan also reportedly said that Iran had the right to retaliate under international law.

Nilforushan served as the deputy commander for operations in the Guard, a role overseeing its ground forces. What he was doing in Lebanon on Friday wasn’t immediately clear.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Nilforushan in 2022 and said he had led an organization “directly in charge of protest suppression.” Those sanctions came amid the monthslong protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly not wearing her headscarf, or hijab, to the liking of police. At the time, Nilforushan accused Iran’s enemies abroad of stoking the demonstrations led by Iranian women that challenged both the mandatory hijab and the country’s theocracy.

Nilforushan also served in Syria, backing President Bashar Assad in his country’s decades-long war that grew out of the 2011 Arab Spring. Like many of his colleagues, he began his military career in the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

Nilforushan’s death comes as Iran in recent months has been signaling it wants to change its tack with the West after years of tensions stemming from then-President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

In July, Iranian voters elected reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian following a helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line protege to 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, seen from Baabda, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo)
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut
By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

The Israeli military said Friday it struck the headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, where a series of massive explosions leveled multiple buildings in the Lebanese capital.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Netanyahu vows to use ‘full force’ against Hezbollah
By Tia Goldenberg, Bassem Mroue and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Nearly 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week as Israel targets the military capacity of Hezbollah — the Iranian-backed Shiite terrorist group that is the strongest armed force in Lebanon.

MORE STORIES