Nation and World

Iran vows to ‘punish Zionist regime’ over deadly strike on Iranian consulate attributed to Israel

Iranian mourners try to touch the flag-draped coffins of Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in Syria on Monday, in a funeral procession in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 5, 2024. The public funeral coincided with Iran's annual rally Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians that has been held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A member of the Iranian paramilitary Basij force holds an Iranian flag as he covers her face in the Palestinian and Lebanese militants style in an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, to support the Palestinians in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 5, 2024. In the rally in Tehran, thousands attended a funeral procession for the seven Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in the Syrian capital on Monday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian mourners gather around a truck carrying the coffins of Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in Syria on Monday, in a funeral procession in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 5, 2024. The public funeral coincided with Iran's annual rally Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians that has been held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranians attend an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, to support the Palestinians in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 5, 2024. In the rally in Tehran, thousands attended a funeral procession for the seven Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in the Syrian capital on Monday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian mourners try to touch the flag-draped coffins of Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in Syria on Monday, in a funeral procession in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 5, 2024. The public funeral coincided with Iran's annual rally Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians that has been held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
By Amir Vahdat The Associated Press
April 5, 2024 - 4:52 pm
 

TEHRAN, Iran — The commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard warned Friday that “our brave men will punish the Zionist regime,” escalating threats against Israel for an airstrike that killed seven of the group’s members, including two Iranian generals, earlier this week.

The strike, widely attributed to Israel, destroyed the consular section at the Iranian embassy in Syria. The attack on an Iranian diplomatic compound was a significant escalation in what has been a long-running shadow war between the two archenemies, and Israel has been bracing for an Iranian response.

Iran has long vowed to destroy Israel

The tensions flared against the backdrop of the six-month-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, and raised renewed fears of a widening regional conflict. The Islamic terrorist group Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 17 years, is one of Iran’s proxies, along with Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist militia and Yemen’s Houthi terrorists.

Both Hezbollah and the Houthis have carried out attacks along the fringes of the Gaza war, with Hezbollah engaging in daily cross-border exchanges with Israel and the Houthis frequently targeting Red Sea shipping.

On Friday, thousands joined a funeral procession in Tehran for the seven slain Guard members, chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America.”

Marchers held up banners with the photos of those killed in the attack. Other banners read: “We will make the wicked Zionist regime regret this crime, with the power of God.”

The protesters then headed to Tehran University where the head of the Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami gave his speech before the weekly Friday prayers.

“Our brave men will punish the Zionist regime,” he said, adding that “no enemy act against our holy system will go unanswered.”

“The collapse of (the Zionist regime) is very possible and close with God’s grace,” Salami said, adding that the U.S. has become “wildly hated by the world, especially in Muslim-dominated countries” for supporting Israel.

It was not clear if Iran would respond directly or continue to activate its proxies, as it has done throughout the Gaza war.

In all, 12 people were killed in Monday’s strike on the Iranian diplomatic compound — the seven Guard members, four Syrians and a Hezbollah member.

Friday’s public funeral fell on Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, a traditional Iranian show of support for the Palestinians that has been held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Israeli tanks move in an area along the border with the Gaza Strip and southern Israel on April ...
Israel says large gaps remain with Hamas over Gaza cease-fire
By Ethan Bronner Bloomberg News

Cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas are stalling again, Israeli officials say, with large gaps between the sides over hostages, prisoners and the future of Gaza.

Posters depicting victims of an air strike on the consular annex of the Iranian embassy's headq ...
Tel Aviv GPS scrambles as Israel awaits Iran revenge attack
By Marissa Newman and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

Tensions have soared between Israel and Iran since Monday, when a strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria killed senior Iranian military officials.

FILE - Tourists visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, on International Holocaust Rem ...
Jewish group launches Holocaust survivor speakers bureau
By Kirsten Grieshaber The Associated Press

The Survivor Speakers Bureau was launched Thursday by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

