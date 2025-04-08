Iranian, US officials set for talks about nuclear program

Iran’s foreign minister said he’ll meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff for the first negotiations under the Trump administration about Tehran’s growing nuclear program.

This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photos Stringer, Mark Schiefelbein)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s foreign minister said Tuesday he’ll meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman for the first negotiations under the Trump administration seeking to halt Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program as tensions remain high in the Middle East.

Speaking to Iranian state television from Algeria, Abbas Araghchi maintained that the talks would be indirect, likely with Omani mediators shuttling between the parties. U.S. President Donald Trump, in announcing the negotiations on Monday, described them as direct talks.

Years of indirect talks under the Biden administration failed to reach any success, as Tehran now enriches uranium up to 60 percent purity — a technical step away from weapons-grade levels. Both the U.S. and Israel have threatened Iran with military attack over the program, while officials in Tehran increasingly warn they could potentially pursue a nuclear bomb.

“Our main goal in the talks is naturally restoring rights of people as well as lifting sanctions, and if the other side has a real will, this is achievable, and it has no relation to the method, either direct or indirect,” Araghchi said. “For the time being, indirect is our preference. And we have no plan to alter it to direct.”

Araghchi’s comments left space for Iran to potentially hold direct talks eventually with the Americans.

Such talks aren’t known to have been held since the Obama administration.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters Tuesday that Witkoff would participate. “He’ll be present,” she said.

The Washington Post later published an opinion piece from Araghchi in which he maintained that “Iran is ready to engage in earnest and with a view to seal a deal.”

“Pursuing indirect negotiations is not a tactic or reflection of ideology but a strategic choice rooted in experience,” he added. “To move forward today, we first need to agree that there can be no ‘military option,’ let alone a ‘military solution.’”

U.S. strikes at Yemen again

Suspected U.S. airstrikes pounded the area around Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeida on Tuesday night, killing at least two people and wounding 13 others, Houthi terrorists said.

The strikes hit around Hodeida’s al-Hawak District, home to the city’s airport, which the Iranian-backed terrorists have used in the past to target shipping in the Red Sea.

25 killed in Gaza strikes

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight and into Tuesday killed at least 25 people. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said the bodies of 58 people killed by Israeli strikes have been brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can’t fire the head of the country’s internal security agency — at least for the next 12 days. Netanyahu said he was “puzzled” by the high court’s decision and would continue to interview candidates to replace the head of Shin Bet.