IRS delays income tax filing deadline

The Internal Revenue has delayed the income tax filing deadline a full month to May 17.

The IRS has delayed the 2020 income tax filing deadline to May 15 because of a massive backlog. (Getty Images)

Nevadans will have additional time to file returns this year.

The IRS is expected to push back its April 15 deadline for filing tax returns by more than a month, to May 17, according to a joint statement by two congressional leaders.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., said in a press release Wednesday that the IRS decision will give Americans more breathing room to file their 2020 tax returns.

“This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis,” Neal and Pascrell said in a release Wednesday. “Under titanic stress and strain, American taxpayers and tax preparers must have more time to file tax returns.”

The IRS’ extension decision comes a day after a bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter to the IRS and Tresaury to move the deadline, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and last-minute changes from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan which was signed into law March 11.

That letter was signed by more than 100 House representatives, which included members of the Nevada congressional delegation: Reps. Susie Lee, Dina Titus, Steven Horsford.

Among the new provisions within the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is a tax exemption on up to $10,200 of jobless benefits.

The agency’s tax deadline push also comes as the IRS is in the midst of another Herculean task: Sending out a third-round of stimulus checks, at $1,400 each, to American households.

So far, the IRS said it has paid out approximately 90 million payments in its first batch, totaling $242 billion, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.

The agency is grappling with large a massive backlog that has left it unable to fully process 24 million tax filings from individuals and businesses since the 2019 tax year.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.