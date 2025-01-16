Israel accuses Hamas of putting Gaza ceasefire deal at risk

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that a last-minute dispute with Hamas was holding up Israeli approval of a long-awaited ceasefire.

People stand by coffins lining a street and covered with Israeli flags that are meant to symbolize the price Israel will pay for agreeing to a ceasefire with Hamas in a demonstration against the deal staged by a group representing families of Israelis killed during the war in Gaza, in Jerusalem on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

An Israeli soldier sits on a tank at the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli youths chant slogans and carry mock coffins draped in Israel's national flag during a protest against the ceasefire with Hamas outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on Jan. 16, 2025. Israel's cabinet was expected to meet on January 16 to approve a ceasefire and hostage-release deal with Hamas, according to Israeli media, a day after mediators announced an agreement they hope will lead to a permanent end to the Gaza war. (John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

TEL AVIV, Israel — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that a last-minute dispute with Hamas was holding up Israeli approval of a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of hostages.

The delay raised concerns about the implementation of the deal, scheduled to go into effect on Sunday, shortly after President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced it was complete.

“Hamas is backing out of the understandings and creating a last-minute crisis that prevents a settlement,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Although the Israeli Cabinet had been set to vote on the deal Thursday, Netanyahu’s office said it would not convene until Hamas backs down, accusing the Palestinian terrorist group of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt to gain further concessions.

In a briefing Thursday, David Mencer, an Israeli government spokesman, said Hamas’ new demands dealt with the deployment of Israeli forces in the Philadelphi corridor, the narrow strip that borders Egypt and which Israeli troops seized in May.

Mencer said Netanyahu “strongly insisted” late Wednesday that Hamas drop its 11th-hour request. An Israeli troop presence in the sensitive zone, long one of the main sticking points in negotiations, was “crucial to stop weapons smuggling” he said.

“We hope that the details will be finalized,” he said.

A U.S. official with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed that Hamas made a last-minute revision relating to the distance that Israeli forces would withdraw from at least one largely populated area in Gaza. The issue is expected to be resolved quickly and enable the ceasefire to begin as planned this weekend, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hamas denied the claims, with Izzat al-Rishq, a senior Hamas official, saying the terrorist group “is committed to the ceasefire agreement, which was announced by the mediators.”

The deal announced Wednesday would see scores of hostages held in Gaza released and a pause in fighting with a view to eventually wind down a 15-month war that has destabilized the Middle East and sparked worldwide protests.

Hamas triggered the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border terrorist attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage.

Israel responded with a fierce retaliatory offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and terrorists.

Netanyahu faces internal pressure

The Israeli prime minister faces great domestic pressure to bring home the hostages but resistance from his far-right coalition partners, who have threatened to bring down his government if he makes too many concessions.

Netanyahu has enough opposition support to approve an agreement without those partners, but doing so would weaken his coalition.

His hardline allies who hold key positions in the government, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have already denounced the current deal as “terrible” and “dangerous,” respectively.

The departure of both of their factions could bring down the government and lead to early elections.

Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy Israeli bombardment overnight as people were celebrating the ceasefire deal. In previous conflicts, both sides have stepped up military operations in the final hours before ceasefires as a way to project strength.

The Israeli military said it had struck approximately 50 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip over the past day, including weapons storage facilities and rocket launch sites.

Anxiety spread Thursday with the news of last-minute quarreling between Hamas and Israeli officials.

Under the deal reached Wednesday, 33 of some 100 hostages who remain in Gaza are set to be released over the next six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Israeli forces will pull back from many areas, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians would be able to return to what’s left of their homes, and there would be a surge of humanitarian assistance.

The remainder of the hostages, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second — and much more difficult — phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal, while Israel has vowed to keep fighting until it dismantles the group and to maintain open-ended security control over the territory.

Ceasefire leaves questions unanswered

President-elect Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy joined the talks in the final weeks, and both the outgoing administration and Trump’s team are taking credit for the breakthrough.

Longer-term questions about postwar Gaza remain, including who will rule the territory or oversee the daunting task of reconstruction.

Israel has come under heavy international criticism, including from its closest ally, the United States, over the civilian toll in Gaza. It also blames Hamas for the civilian casualties, accusing it of using schools, hospitals and residential areas for military purposes.

Hamas, a terrorist group that does not accept Israel’s existence, has come under overwhelming pressure from Israel’s invasion of Gaza’s largest cities and towns and seizure of the border between Gaza and Egypt. Its top leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, who was believed to have helped mastermind the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack, have been killed.

But its fighters have regrouped in some of the hardest-hit areas after the withdrawal of Israeli forces, raising the prospect of a prolonged insurgency if the war continues.