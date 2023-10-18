Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance for Gaza from Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with Israeli and U.S. government officials, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israel says it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the decision was approved Wednesday in light of a request from visiting U.S. President Joe Biden. In a statement, it said it “will not thwart” deliveries of food, water and medicine, as long as the supplies do not reach Hamas. The statement made no mention of badly needed fuel. It was not clear when the aid will start flowing. Israel, which controls most crossings into Gaza, says it will not allow deliveries from its territory. It also demanded that international Red Cross be allowed to visit kidnapped Israelis held captive in Gaza.

In remarks from Tel Aviv where the president had gone to show support for Israel following a brutal and deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attack that killed roughly 1,400 people, Biden said that he had spoken with the Israeli cabinet “to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance of civilians in Gaza.”

“Let me be clear,” Biden said. If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people.”

Biden also said an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance would be delivered to Gaza and the West Bank.