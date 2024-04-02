71°F
Israel agrees to U.S. talks on Rafah

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay durin ...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay during a meeting at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Blinken is in Paris for talks on Ukraine, Gaza and stabilizing Haiti. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, Pool)
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan listens to questions during a joint press c ...
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan listens to questions during a joint press conference with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Brian Hook, former U.S. Special Representative for Iran and senior policy advisor to former Sec ...
Brian Hook, former U.S. Special Representative for Iran and senior policy advisor to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Ron Dermer, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, speak during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Egyptian trucks carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip queue outside the Rafah bord ...
Egyptian trucks carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip queue outside the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side on March 23, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, ...
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli ...
Aid group halts food delivery in Gaza
A car is plugged in at the Tesla Supercharger station near The LINQ and High Roller on Friday, ...
Why Tesla sales have dropped nearly 9% to start year
Firefighters work after a fire broke out in a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, April 2, ...
At least 29 dead, several badly hurt after Istanbul nightclub fire
By Iain Marlow Bloomberg News
April 2, 2024 - 12:33 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The United States and Israel agreed to hold an in-person meeting to discuss their dispute over an expected Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scrapped an earlier visit amid increasingly sour ties.

The meeting, which could take place as early as next week, was announced in a carefully worded readout from a video call of the two sides’ so-called Strategic Consultative Group.

It said the United States “expressed its concerns with various courses of action in Rafah,” while Israel “agreed to take these concerns into account and to have follow-up discussions between experts.”

That appeared to mark a concession, however small, by Netanyahu, who has so far publicly dismissed U.S. warnings about his plans for a full-scale attack on Rafah as part of his forces’ bid to root out Hamas in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel.

Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the U.S., Canada and the European Union.

The U.S. has urged Israel to protect the more than 1 million displaced Palestinians sheltering in Rafah, with Biden calling an invasion a “red line” and Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning an attack would worsen the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu has insisted his forces will go ahead once they come up with a plan to remove civilians from the area.

The U.S. team that attended Monday’s virtual meeting was led by national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Blinken. Israel was represented by national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Minster for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

The meeting was initially meant to take place in person, but Netanyahu told his delegation not to travel to Washington after the U.S. declined to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, ...
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
By Nasser Karimi and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

The Hezbollah terrorist group pledged “punishment and revenge” on Israel, which did not confirm the attack that killed two Iranian generals.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli ...
Aid group halts food delivery in Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

An international charity suspended delivery of food to Gaza on Tuesday, a day after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen.

A car is plugged in at the Tesla Supercharger station near The LINQ and High Roller on Friday, ...
Why Tesla sales have dropped nearly 9% to start year
By Tom Krisher AP Auto Writer

The electric vehicle maker blamed several things for its sales decline, including an arson attack that knocked out power in one of its factories.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Al Shifa hospital and ...
Israel’s military withdraw from Shifa Hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

The Israeli military has described the raid on Shifa Hospital as a major battlefield victory in the nearly six-month war.

