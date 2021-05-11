80°F
Nation and World

Israel airstrikes demolish Hamas offices in Gaza

The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 - 10:51 am
 
Protesters shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags in support of Palestinians during the lates ...
Protesters shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence, outside the Israeli embassy in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Members of a civil society group burn representations of Israeli, U.S. and Indian flags during ...
Members of a civil society group burn representations of Israeli, U.S. and Indian flags during a demonstration in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence in Jerusalem, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Members of a civil society group chant anti-Israeli slogans during a demonstration in support o ...
Members of a civil society group chant anti-Israeli slogans during a demonstration in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence in Jerusalem, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Protesters from IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization chant anti-Israel slogans during a rall ...
Protesters from IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization chant anti-Israel slogans during a rally outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul, early Monday, May 10, 2021, in support of Palestinians in the latest round of violence in Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent confrontations with police in Jerusalem overnight from Saturday to Sunday. On Friday, more than 200 Palestinians were wounded in clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem, drawing condemnations from Israel's Arab allies and calls for calm from the United States, Europe and the United Nations. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Protesters from IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization chant anti-Israel slogans during a rall ...
Protesters from IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization chant anti-Israel slogans during a rally outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul, late Sunday, May 9, 2021, in support of Palestinians in the latest round of violence in Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent confrontations with police in Jerusalem overnight from Saturday to Sunday. On Friday, more than 200 Palestinians were wounded in clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem, drawing condemnations from Israel's Arab allies and calls for calm from the United States, Europe and the United Nations. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

JERUSALEM — Israeli airstrikes have demolished a 12-story building in Gaza City that housed the offices of top Hamas officials.

Tuesday’s airstrikes shook buildings as far as 3 kilometers (2 miles) away. Israeli drones fired a series of warning shots at the roof to give people time to leave the building before it was destroyed by the military.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. But the airstrike marked another escalation in Israel’s offensive against Hamas.

Hamas earlier threatened to strike the Israeli metropolis of Tel Aviv if Israel continued striking buildings in Gaza. On Monday evening, a Hamas rocket fell on the western outskirts of Jerusalem, lightly damaging a home and causing a brushfire.

