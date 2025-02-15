Israel and Hamas complete their latest exchange

Israel and Hamas completed the sixth exchange of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.

After earlier threat, Hamas says it will free 3 more hostages as planned

An Israeli military helicopter carrying two freed hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli Sagui Dekel Chen and Russian-Israeli Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, arrives at the Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Hostages Iair Horn, 46, Israeli-Argentine, center, and Sagui Dekel Chen, 36, left, Israeli-American are escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

American-Israeli captive Sagui Dekel Chen, 36, is escorted by Hamas fighters as he is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Friends of Iair Horn watch a live Gaza broadcast of his release from Hamas captivity during a gathering in Kfar Saba, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israel and Hamas completed the sixth exchange of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners on Saturday with just over two weeks remaining in the initial phase of their fragile Gaza ceasefire.

Israelis expressed relief as the three hostages — Argentinian-Israeli Iair Horn, 46; American-Israeli Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Russian-Israeli Alexander Troufanov, 29 — appeared to be in better condition than the emaciated ones freed a week ago.

Before being reunited with family, Troufanov was informed of his father’s death in the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack that sparked the 16-month war. Chen was meeting his youngest daughter for the first time. Horn’s brother, Eitan, remains in captivity.

Armed, masked terrorists made the pale, worn men walk onto a stage and speak to a crowd before handing them over to the Red Cross in the southern city of Khan Younis. The 369 Palestinian prisoners were later released.

A tense dispute earlier in the week threatened to derail the ceasefire and renew the fighting in Gaza. U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove the territory’s over 2 million Palestinians and settle them elsewhere in the region also shook the truce.

But Hamas said Thursday it would move ahead with the planned exchange after it said mediators Egypt and Qatar had pledged to “remove all hurdles” to ensure Israel would allow more tents, medical supplies and other essentials into Gaza.

Trump on Saturday posted on social media that the hostages “seem to be in good shape,” adding: “Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!”

Israel has not imposed such a deadline, and it is not part of the ceasefire deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he would convene the Cabinet as soon as possible to decide on next steps.

In the occupied West Bank, released prisoners were greeted by a cheering crowd. The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said four were taken for treatment. Buses transported 333 others to Gaza.

The ceasefire took effect on Jan. 19. Before Saturday, 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners had been freed during the truce’s first phase.

The ceasefire faces a bigger challenge with the phase concluding in early March. There have not been substantive negotiations over the second phase, in which Hamas would release all remaining hostages in return for ending the war.

The three hostages had been abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community hard-hit in the Oct. 7 attack.

Horn was abducted with his brother, who is not expected to be released in the ceasefire’s first phase.

“Now, we can breathe a little. Our Iair is home after surviving hell in Gaza,” his family said. “Now, we need to bring Eitan back so our family can truly breathe.”

Chen was working outside when terrorists stormed in. His wife, Avital Dekel Chen, hid in a safe room with their daughters. She gave birth to their third daughter two months later. She told Israeli media she was overwhelmed with happiness to see her husband back in Israel, where he was meeting his youngest daughter, Shachar.

Troufanov, whose father was killed, was taken hostage with his grandmother, mother and girlfriend. The women were released during a brief ceasefire in November 2023. His family said they were “overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude” Saturday. Russia’s government also expressed gratitude.

Of the 251 people abducted during the Oct. 7 attack, 73 remain in Gaza, around half believed to be dead. Nearly all are men, including Israeli soldiers.

Concern has grown about their condition. One hostage, 65-year-old Keith Siegel, said Friday in a video message addressed to Trump that his captors treated him worse as the war intensified.

The released Palestinian prisoners included 36 serving life sentences for involvement in deadly attacks against Israelis.

Israel also committed to releasing over 1,000 detained from Gaza provided they did not participate in the Oct. 7 attack.