Nation and World

Israel bureau of Al-Jazeera to be shut down for endangering national security

By Netael Bandel Israel Hayom
October 20, 2023 - 11:59 am
 
People walk outside a building on the Kirya compound, which houses Israel's Ministry of Defense ...
People walk outside a building on the Kirya compound, which houses Israel's Ministry of Defense, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

The Israeli government voted Thursday to shut down the Al-Jazeera news station’s Israel bureau for harming national security and inciting violence.

Proposed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, the regulation seeks to revoke the Qatar-based news outlet’s broadcast license for exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attacks by Hamas terrorists.

“This is a station that incites, this is a station that films troops in assembly areas … that incites against the citizens of Israel — a propaganda mouthpiece,” Karhi told Army Radio. “It is unconscionable that Hamas’ message goes through this station.”

The unprecedented wartime proposal has been vetted by Israeli officials and legal experts.

Israel Hayom is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, which also owns the Review-Journal.

