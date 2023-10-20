Israel bureau of Al-Jazeera to be shut down for endangering national security

The Qatar-based news outlet is accused of exposing IDF soldiers to potential attacks by terrorists.

The Israeli government voted Thursday to shut down the Al-Jazeera news station’s Israel bureau for harming national security and inciting violence.

Proposed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, the regulation seeks to revoke the Qatar-based news outlet’s broadcast license for exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attacks by Hamas terrorists.

“This is a station that incites, this is a station that films troops in assembly areas … that incites against the citizens of Israel — a propaganda mouthpiece,” Karhi told Army Radio. “It is unconscionable that Hamas’ message goes through this station.”

The unprecedented wartime proposal has been vetted by Israeli officials and legal experts.

