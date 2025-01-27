Israel calls on world to work for hostages’ return

Israel’s president called on all nations and all people “who consider themselves part of the civilized world” to use their influence to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

A woman walks past a photo of Arbel Yehoud, and a banner in Hebrew demanding the return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza Strip at the entrance of a tent set up in Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud illean)

Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, speaks during a plenary session in the Congress Hall, during the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

Demonstrators protest calling for the immediate release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

UNITED NATIONS — Israel’s president called on all nations and all people “who consider themselves part of the civilized world” to use their influence to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Isaac Herzog made the appeal Monday at the U.N.’s annual commemoration of the international day in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, this year marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp at the end of World War II.

He noted that among those kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, during its terrorist attack in southern Israel was Israeli-American soldier Omer Nutra, whose great-grandfather was a Holocaust survivor and whose parents attended the commemoration in the vast U.N. General Assembly hall.

In December, the Israeli military acknowledged Omer was killed on Oct. 7, but his body has not been recovered.

Herzog sharply criticized the United Nations, which was established in the wake of World War II to prevent future genocides, for “manipulating the definition of genocide for the sole purpose of attacking Israel and the Jewish people.” South Africa has submitted a legal claim to the U.N.’s top court, the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide during its war against Hamas in Gaza in response to Oct. 7.

The Israeli president said the world has seen “a huge volcano of antisemitism erupt” since the Oct. 7 massacre, which saw about 1,200 people killed and some 250 taken hostage.

Israel responded with an air and ground war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. It does not say how many of the dead were combatants.

Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 terrorists.

Israel believes that at least 35 of the about 90 hostages taken in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack and still in Gaza are dead.

“This is an urgent wake-up call to all humanity,” Herzog said. “Antisemitism, savagery, cruelty and racism are still thriving on our planet.”

He said this is happening because far too many of the 193 U.N. member nations don’t fight against these human rights violations.

Herzog said Israel has forged alliances that have transformed the Middle East. “And I pray for the day we will achieve peace with more and more nations in our region, and that all peoples of the Middle East, Israelis, Palestinians, and all others, will live peacefully side by side,” he said.

Israel said Monday that a Hamas list shows eight of the 33 hostages to be released in the ceasefire’s first phase are dead. Israel has said the next release of hostages will take place on Thursday, followed by another on Saturday.

Israel began allowing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return on Monday to the northern Gaza Strip for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas.

The U.N. said over 200,000 people were observed moving north in Gaza on Monday morning alone.

A high-ranking Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Monday evening, aiming to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire deal.

The Hamas statement said the delegation includes senior leader Mohammed Darwish and other prominent members of its leadership council and negotiating team.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to visit Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump as early as next week, according to two U.S. officials familiar with preliminary planning for the trip.

Should the trip come together in that time frame, Netanyahu could be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump at the White House since his inauguration last week.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the planning remains tentative, said details could be arranged when Trump’s special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, travels to Israel this week for talks with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

The White House and Netanyahu’s office had no immediate comment on the plans, which were first reported by Axios. Netanyahu’s spokesman, Omer Dostri, said in a statement on Monday that Netanyahu has not yet received an official invitation to the White House.