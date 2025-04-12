Israel cuts off Gaza’s southern city of Rafah

Israel announced Saturday it has completed construction of a new security corridor that cuts off the southern city of Rafah from the rest of Gaza

FILE - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz listens during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the war in Gaza, March 11, 2024, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel announced Saturday it has completed construction of a new security corridor that cuts off the southern city of Rafah from the rest of Gaza, as the military said it would soon expand “vigorously” in most of the small coastal territory. Palestinians were further squeezed into shrinking areas of land.

“Soon, (military) activity will expand rapidly to additional locations throughout most of Gaza and you will have to evacuate the fighting zones,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

The statement urged Palestinians to stand up and remove Hamas and release the remaining hostages, saying: “This is the only way to stop the war.” There was no immediate Hamas response.

Israeli troops were deployed last week to the new security corridor referred to as Morag, the name of a Jewish settlement that once stood between Rafah and Khan Younis, after the army ordered sweeping evacuations covering most of Rafah, indicating it could soon launch another major ground operation.

Israel has vowed to seize large parts of Gaza to pressure Hamas to release the remaining 59 hostages, 24 of them believed to be alive, and accept proposed new ceasefire terms.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has also imposed a monthlong blockade on food, fuel and humanitarian aid.

Israel has claimed that enough supplies entered Gaza during the two-month ceasefire. Aid groups have disputed that.

Netanyahu has said Morag would be “a second Philadelphi corridor,” referring to the Gaza side of the border with Egypt farther south, which has been under Israeli control since May 2024. Israel has also reasserted control of the Netzarim corridor, which cuts off Gaza’s northern third from the rest of the territory.

The corridors, coupled with a buffer zone that Israel has razed and expanded, give it more than 50 percent control of the territory.

Katz said Palestinians interested in “voluntarily” relocating to other countries would be able to as part of a proposal by President Donald Trump. Palestinians have rejected the proposal and expressed their determination to remain in their homeland.

Meanwhile, families and supporters again rallied in Tel Aviv for a deal to bring everyone home.

Israeli strikes across Gaza continued, killing at least 21 people in the last 24 hours, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.