Israel ends blockade, allows ‘basic’ Gaza aid

Displaced Palestinians fleeing Beit Lahia amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip arrive in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

A Palestinian man killed in an Israeli airstrike on central Gaza Strip is brought to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Saleh Zenati, carries the body of his infant nephew Khalid Zenati killed in an Israeli army airstrike, during his funeral in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Palestinians carry the bodies of their relatives killed in an Israeli army airstrike, during their funeral in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Israeli soldiers move tanks around staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israel announced Sunday it will allow a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza after a nearly three-month blockade, days after global experts on food security warned of famine.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a “starvation crisis” would jeopardize Israel’s new military offensive in Gaza, and his Cabinet approved a decision to allow a “basic” amount of food into the territory of over 2 million people.

It was not immediately clear when aid would enter Gaza, or how. The Israeli military body in charge of overseeing aid did not comment. Israel has been trying to impose a new aid system, despite objections by aid workers. Netanyahu said Israel would work to ensure that aid does not reach militants.

Israel imposed the blockade starting March 2, cutting off all food, medicine and other supplies to Gaza, while pressing Hamas to accept new ceasefire terms.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel said it launched “extensive” new ground operations in its new offensive — the largest since the ceasefire. Airstrikes killed at least 103 people, hospitals and medics said. The bombardment also forced northern Gaza’s main hospital to close as it reported direct strikes.

Israel wants Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire that would free hostages from Gaza but not necessarily end the war. Hamas says it wants a full withdrawal of Israeli forces and a path to ending the war as part of any deal.

Israel’s military, which recently called up tens of thousands of reservists, said the ground operations are throughout the Palestinian territory’s north and south. Israel’s chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said that plans include “dissecting” the strip.

Airstrikes killed more than 48 people in and around the southern city of Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital, which said it struggled to count the dead because of the condition of bodies.

Israel’s statement announcing the ground operations said preliminary strikes over the past week killed dozens of terrorists and struck more than 670 targets. Israel blames civilian casualties on Hamas because the terrorist group operates from civilian areas.

Israel had said it would wait until the end of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East before launching its offensive, saying it was giving ceasefire efforts a chance. Trump didn’t visit Israel on his trip that ended Friday.

Netanyahu’s office said his negotiating team in Qatar was “working to realize every chance for a deal,” including one that would end fighting in exchange for the release of all remaining 58 hostages, Hamas’ exile from Gaza and the disarmament of the territory.

Frustration in Israel has been rising. A small but growing number of Israelis are refusing to show up for military service, even risking imprisonment. Other Israelis have been displaying photos of children killed in Gaza during weekly rallies demanding a deal to free all hostages and end the war.