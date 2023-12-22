Israel expands ground war against Hamas

The air and ground campaign also continued in the north, even as Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas terrorists there.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli troops take positions in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli soldiers carry the flagged covered coffin of Sergeant Lavi Ghasi as family and friends follow during his funeral in Modiin, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Ghasi ,19, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Eli Bibas holds a Torah scroll that survived the Holocaust during a ceremony marking the donation of it to Kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Eli's son, Yarden, and daughter-in-law were kidnapped from their home in the kibbutz with their two sons, ages 4 and 10 months old, on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants crossed the border and abducted about 240 people and dragged them to Gaza. With the help of Am Yisrael Together, the Torah was donated by the Hoschander family of New York on behalf of the Hebrew Academy of Long Beach to show support for the community. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Friends of Sergeant Lavi Ghasi mourn during his funeral in Modiin, Israel,Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Ghasi ,19, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli troops are seen near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — The Israeli military is sending more ground forces, including combat engineers, to Khan Younis to target Hamas terrorists above ground and in tunnels. On Friday, it ordered tens of thousands of residents to leave their homes in Burej, an urban refugee camp, and surrounding communities, also in the south.

The military has said that months of fighting lie ahead in southern Gaza.

The air and ground campaign also continued in the north, even as Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas terrorists there.

Israel has vowed to continue the war until Hamas is removed from power in Gaza and all the hostages taken during its Oct. 7 cross-border attack are freed.

Israel, shielded by the United States, has resisted international pressure to scale back its offensive and has said it would press on until Hamas, the terrorist group that has ruled Gaza for 16 years, has been destroyed.

Israel declared war after Hamas terrorists stormed across its border and killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped 240 others. Israel’s military says 139 of its soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive. It says it has killed thousands of Hamas terrorists, including about 2,000 in the past three weeks.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday that it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting and more than 50,000 wounded. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths.

Israel blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, citing the group’s use of crowded residential areas for military purposes.

Meanwhile, phone and internet services were gradually being restored late Thursday, after the latest communications blackout of 35 hours.

Repeated cuts in communications have hampered aid deliveries.

More than half a million people in Gaza — a quarter of the population — are starving, according to a report Thursday from the United Nations and other agencies.

An Israeli liaison officer said there is no food shortage in Gaza, saying sufficient aid is getting through.

“The reserves in Gaza Strip are sufficient for the near term,” Col. Moshe Tetro, a defense official, said from the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing, opened by Israel several days ago amid international demands to improve the flow of aid.

After many delays, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution Friday calling for immediately speeding up aid deliveries to civilians in Gaza.

The United States won the removal of a tougher call for an “urgent suspension of hostilities” between Israel and Hamas. It abstained in the vote, as did Russia, which wanted the stronger language.

The resolution was the first on the war to make it through the council after the U.S. vetoed two earlier ones calling for humanitarian pauses and a full cease-fire.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.