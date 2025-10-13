Israel expects hostages to be freed from Gaza ‘in a few hours’ as ceasefire holds

Israel said it expected all living hostages held in Gaza to be released Monday in its breakthrough ceasefire deal with Hamas, as Palestinians awaited the release of hundreds of prisoners held in Israel and aid.

Palestinians repair a water pipe amid destroyed buildings in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

CAIRO — Israel said Sunday it expected all living hostages held in Gaza to be released Monday in its breakthrough ceasefire deal with Hamas, as Palestinians awaited the release of hundreds of prisoners held in Israel and a surge of aid into the territory.

“In a few hours, we will all be reunited,” Israel’s military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said in a statement.

Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said all 20 living hostages were expected to be released at one time to the Red Cross, then driven to a military base to reunite with families or, if needed, immediately to a hospital.

An international task force will start working to locate deceased hostages who are not returned within 72 hours, said Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for the hostages and the missing.

“The reality is, some of the hostages we may never get back,” Vice President JD Vance told Fox News.

President Donald Trump planned to visit Israel and Egypt on Monday.

“The war is over,” Trump asserted to reporters as he departed, adding he thought the ceasefire would hold. He said he would be “proud” to visit Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday would be a “path of healing.” Many Israelis have accused him of drawing out the war for political aims, which he has denied.

Timing has not been announced for the release of Palestinian prisoners. They include 250 people serving life sentences in addition to 1,700 seized from Gaza during the war.

A Palestinian official said a Hamas delegation was in Cairo speaking with mediators about the list of prisoners. The official said Hamas is pressing for the release of Marwan Barghouti, the most popular Palestinian leader and a potentially unifying figure, along with several others serving life sentences. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. There was no immediate comment from Israel, which views Barghouti as a terrorist leader.

Israel has warned Palestinians in the West Bank against celebrating after the releases, according to a prisoner’s family and a Palestinian official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it. Israel’s military did not immediately respond to questions.

Preparing for aid

The United Nations late Sunday reported “real progress” on humanitarian aid in Gaza, saying it and partners distributed hundreds of thousands of hot meals and bread. Cooking gas entered the territory for the first time since March, during the previous ceasefire. The U.N. said Israel has now approved 190,000 metric tons of aid to enter, up from 170,000.

The Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid in Gaza said the amount of aid entering was expected to increase to around 600 trucks per day, as stipulated in the agreement.

“Much of Gaza is a wasteland,” U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told The Associated Press. He said the U.N. has a plan for the next two months to also restore basic medical and other services and remove rubble.

Food distribution sites run by the U.S. and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation are being shut down, an Egyptian official and another official in the region told the AP.

Gaza questions

Key questions about governance of Gaza and the post-war fate of Hamas, including its proposed disarmament, have yet to be resolved.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on X that he had instructed the military to prepare to begin destroying the network of Hamas-built tunnels under Gaza “through the international mechanism that will be established under the leadership and supervision of the U.S.” once the hostages are released.

How that will be achieved, as Israeli forces have pulled back within Gaza, was not immediately clear.

Palestinians streamed back to areas vacated by Israeli forces. Satellite photos taken Saturday and analyzed by the AP showed a line of vehicles traveling north to Gaza City.

Armed police in Gaza City and southern Gaza patrolled the streets and secured aid trucks in areas where Israel’s military had withdrawn, residents said. The police force is part of the Hamas-run Interior Ministry.

The ministry said it would allow members of armed gangs not involved in the killing of Palestinians to turn themselves in as early as Monday to “repent and be pardoned.”

The war began when Hamas-led terrorists launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage.

In Israel’s ensuing offensive, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The war has destroyed large swaths of Gaza and displaced about 90 percent of its 2 million residents.